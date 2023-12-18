"It got worse during the game" - Jurgen Klopp provides worrying injury update on Liverpool star after 0-0 Manchester United draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided a worrying injury update on Ryan Gravenberch after he suffered a hamstring injury against Manchester United on Sunday, December 17.

The Reds were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw against Erik ten Hag and Co. at Anfield yesterday, despite being heavy favorites to claim all three points. However, the biggest negative of the contest was arguably Ryan Gravenberch limping off with a hamstring injury in the 61st minute.

The 21-year-old was probably Liverpool's best player until his injury, terrorizing Manchester United's defense with his direct runs from midfield. Klopp gave an update following the game, saying (via Liverpool's official website):

“We will see. They told me directly after the game it got worse during the game, so that means it was not ‘bam’. He felt a little bit and didn’t show immediately."

He continued:

“We hoped it would go by, [but] it didn’t. There was this really intense sprint with the ball which ended on the 18-yard line with a collision. I hope it is not that serious but we have in the next 10 days three more games, so I don’t know if he will be part of them or one of them. We will see, we have to make a scan.”

Liverpool fans will be hoping Gravenberch's injury isn't too serious. The Dutchman has been in decent form this season, netting two goals and providing two assists in 19 appearances in total.

"Lost a couple of balls' - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gives his verdict on Dominik Szoboszlai's performance against Manchester United

Jurgen Klopp believes Dominik Szoboszlai had an exceptional outing against Manchester United in some departments of the game.

Szoboszlai has impressed for Liverpool this season, quickly becoming a fan-favorite due to his exceptional performances on the field. However, the 23-year-old had a rare off-game against Manchester United, only completing 31 out of his 40 passes with an accuracy of 78%.

He also created zero chances, had zero shots on target, and landed none of his five crosses. Klopp opted to substitute the Hungary skipper in the 61st minute for Joe Gomez.

During the post-match press conference, Klopp stated (via Liverpool's official website):

"Might have had two or three games ago where there was a slight development from the first impression he made obviously. It was always clear that things will not go like this – he's still a very young boy."

He added:

"But he was exceptional today in a lot of situations in the game. But then we lost a couple of balls and it had nothing to do with the substitution or whatever, it's just you have options to do it and we wanted to change system and then you have to think."

Szoboszlai will be hoping to make a bigger impact in the Reds' next fixture against West Ham United in the EFL quarter-finals on Wednesday, December 20.