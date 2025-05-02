"It would be a great fight to watch" - Former fighter wants Cristiano Ronaldo to take on ex-Barcelona star in MMA fight

UFC Hall of Famer Alexander Gustafsson has urged Cristiano Ronaldo to battle Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the MMA cage. He wants the football legend to follow Patrice Evra, who made the switch this year.
Speaking to Comeon Sports, Gustafsson claimed that Zlatan vs Cristiano would be a great fight. He believes that the former Barcelona star would be an incredible fighter as he has good kicks and a long range. He said via Pulse Sports:
"Patrice Evra has gone into MMA and I think Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be an amazing fighter, I already know he's an incredible fighter, he has good kicks, long range arms and legs, I think he would be great if he gave MMA a chance. Could he be a champion? Who knows. Imagine Zlatan vs Cristiano Ronaldo. It would be a great fight to watch and these days it seems like anything is possible, you never know who is going to fight who."
Evra has called on Luis Suarez to make his way to the MMA cage as he searches for his first opponent. Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate sent an open challenge to the former Barcelona man and posted on X:
"BREAKING: I'm officially training for my first fight with @PFLEurope . They will pick my opponent ... They asked who I wanna face. I said: Luis Suárez. I'll pay out of pocket. He can even bite me."
Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have been spotted at UFC events but have never shown signs of interest in entering the cage.
Cristiano Ronaldo was urged to fight Barcelona legend Lionel Messi in the boxing ring
Former world champion Amir Khan spoke to Instant Casino earlier this year and claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi would be a great fight in the boxing ring. He added that he would definitely buy a ticket to watch the battle and said via GOAL:
"That would be a great fight. I'd buy a ticket for that. We don't know who the number one is. I like both - Ronaldo's a great ambassador, so is Messi. But with the kind of money those guys are on, I don't think they'd ever actually fight. They don't need to."
Anthony Joshua also had similar opinions and backed Ronaldo to win it. He said in 2023 during an interview with Misfits Boxing:
"I am going Cristiano Ronaldo. They are both great, but I feel Messi is more of a natural, Ronaldo really had to work at it. Both work hard, of course, but Ronaldo needed to do more, and did it."
Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have admitted that they are close to retirement but have not hinted at moving to another sport after calling it time.