“It would be a great help for the club” – Mikel Arteta reveals Arsenal are in talks to bring Arsene Wenger in new role at Emirates

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed his desire to bring legendary manager Arsene Wenger back to the club in the near future.

Arteta has stated that Arsene Wenger will have a great time at Arsenal since people at the club still respect and admire the Frenchman. Speaking to the press ahead of Arsenal's home game against Newcastle United, Mikel Arteta said:

"We would be delighted to have him much closer. I think he would have a great time just seeing the environment that he can create around him when he's around this place because of the respect, admiration and the love that everybody at the club has for what he's done, as well as for what he represents as a person."

Mikel Arteta has revealed that he has spoken to Arsene Wenger regarding a return to Arsenal. However, Arteta said that such things take time to materialize. He added:

"I talked to him when we went to see the film and it was incredibly pleasant to see him and chat to him, and hopefully we can bring him close. What I can say is that I would like him to be much closer, personally, to me because I think it would be a great help, I think it would be a great help for the club."

Arteta further said:

"Things take time and I think he has to dictate those timings. What I can say is from my side and I can say, I think, on behalf of everybody, is that we would be delighted to have him much closer."

Arsenal have had a resurgence in form in the Premier League this season. The Gunners went on an eight-game unbeaten run after losing three consecutive games at the start of the season. However, Arsenal suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool last time around in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta is aiming to get Arsenal back to their heights under Arsene Wenger

Mikel Arteta has been put in charge of Arsenal's rebuilding stage as they look to reach the heights of Arsene Wenger once again. The 72-year-old manager has won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups with the Gunners during his 22 year-long tenure as a player.

Mikel Arteta is building a young and hungry squad at Arsenal. The Gunners spent big on the likes of Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale and Takehiro Tomiyasu this summer, who are all 23 years old or younger.

