"It would be great if one or two of them came out during the World Cup" - Gary Lineker says he knows two gay Premier League footballers and hopes they can send a message to Qatar

Former England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Gary Lineker has backed two unnamed Premier League players to come out as gay at the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Set to begin next month, the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup has been marred by controversies involving human rights issues in Qatar over the past few years. Out of them all, homosexuality is the most notable point of discussion as it is a crime punishable by seven years in jail.

Speaking to the Mirror, Lineker asserted that if some players opened up about their sexual identity during the tournament, it would send a strong message to the host nation:

"It would be great if one or two of them came out during the World Cup. It would be amazing. I know for a fact that some have been very close and contemplated it. There's a couple I know, but obviously it's not for me to say who they are."

When asked about the reasons behind the players' apprehension of coming out as gay, the 1986 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner added:

"Fear. Fear of the unknown, I imagine. Perhaps they are worried about what their teammates might think, although they probably already know. I mean, it seems insane that it should even be a thing."

He continued:

"People say, 'Yeah, but the crowds.' And I say, 'Well, the crowds chant anyway.' Any kind of abuse you take is a compliment from the opposing fans. You're always going to get a few idiots. But it's easy for me to say because I'm not in that position."

The first-ever winter FIFA World Cup is set to begin with the opener between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium on 20 November. The tournament final is scheduled for 18 December.

Gary Lineker hopes for positive response on players coming out at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Blackpool striker Jake Daniels is the only footballer in the United Kingdom to have come out so far. Adelaide United left-back Josh Cavallo is also another player who has opened up about his sexual orientation.

Gary Lineker said that he had hoped that the aforementioned players would trigger a "domino effect" in the world of football:

"I was hoping, because there are lots, obviously, lots of players that are having to live a lie. I'm sure it’s very difficult. I think what we've seen so far is that the feedback and the response, it will be incredibly positive."

He continued:

"If I were an agent of a big footballer, if I knew one of my players was gay, if I knew, and if he was a top player, I'd say, 'Be the first big player.' Because, I mean, as an agent, thinking in terms of promotion and stuff, you're going to be huge."

