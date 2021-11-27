'It would be great to play there someday'- 20-year-old midfielder admits being a 'big fan' of Manchester United

Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Moises Caicedo recently revealed his dream of playing for Premier League giants Manchester United one day. The midfielder is currently on loan at Belgian club Beerschot.

Moises Caicedo joined Brighton from Ecuadorian club, Independiente de Valle, in February 2021. The 20-year-old made just one appearance for the Seagulls this season in the EFL Cup. He was then sent on a season-long loan to Beerschot on transfer deadline day.

Caicedo recently revealed that he is a 'big fan' of Manchester United and hopes to play for the club one day. The youngster was linked with a move to Manchester United prior to his move to Brighton but ultimately chose to join Graham Potter's side. Caicedo also went on to open up about his struggles at Brighton.

"They [Brighton] were the only club I had personal contact with. I believe that God has mapped out a way for everyone. At Brighton, I did my best, but I didn't get to play much. It was not an easy period. I had to adapt to a new country and a new culture. I didn't speak English and was alone in my apartment every night, far away from my family," Caicedo told Gazet van Antwerpen.

The 20-year-old has been likened to Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Chelsea star N'Golo Kante thanks to his style of play. Caicedo endured a difficult start to life at Beerschot. But he has put in a number of impressive performances for the Belgian club in recent months. The Brighton loanee went on to reveal his goals for the future. He said:

"In the short term, perform well and get Beerschot out of this plight. And in the long term? I am a fan of Manchester United and Real Madrid. It would be great to play there someday."

Manchester United are in desperate need of a top-quality midfielder. The Red Devils have been cut apart by the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Watford this season. This has happened mainly due to the lack of an in-form defensive midfielder in the squad.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



He’s been scouted and Man Utd were in control of the situation because Moises’ dream was to join



‘Caicedo race’ is now on with many clubs involved. Manchester United are now oriented *not* to sign Moises Caicedo. 🔴He’s been scouted and Man Utd were in control of the situation because Moises’ dream was to join #mufc , but he’s not the priority. It was *never* a done deal.‘Caicedo race’ is now on with many clubs involved. Manchester United are now oriented *not* to sign Moises Caicedo. 🔴He’s been scouted and Man Utd were in control of the situation because Moises’ dream was to join #mufc, but he’s not the priority. It was *never* a done deal.‘Caicedo race’ is now on with many clubs involved.

Manchester United must sign a defensive midfielder and an attack-minded right-back in January

RB Salzburg v RB Leipzig - UEFA Europa League - Group B

Manchester United parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after their 4-1 defeat to Watford last weekend. The Red Devils are reportedly close to signing Ralf Rangnick as the club's interim boss until the end of the season.

The German is likely to help Manchester United develop a footballing identity, something they lacked under the management of Solskjaer. The Red Devils will, however, have to strengthen their squad in January. This is necessary if the 20-time Premier League champions are to stand any chance of resurrecting their season.

Manchester United are in desperate need of a top-quality ball-playing holding midfielder. Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic have all failed to produce goods for the club this season.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Red Devils also need to sign an attack-minded full-back to provide competition to Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The former Crystal Palace star's performances have dipped in recent months. Wan Bissaka has been heavily criticized for his attacking play in recent months.

Edited by Aditya Singh