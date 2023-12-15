“It should be a great showcase of the Premier League” - Berbatov makes thrilling score prediction for Arsenal vs Brighton

Manchester United icon Dimitar Berbatov has backed Arsenal to narrowly beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 in their upcoming Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, December 17.

The Gunners have largely impressed so far in the league, winning 11 games, drawing three, and losing two to date. However, they stumbled last Saturday, falling to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa. They are currently second in the standings with 36 points from 16 games, one point behind leaders Liverpool.

In contrast, Brighton have had a mixed start to their campaign due to various injury issues and their struggles to manage a hectic schedule due to their participation in the UEFA Europa League. The Seagulls are eighth in the table with 26 points and have won just two out of their last five league games.

Berbatov gave his prediction for the PL fixture, writing (via METRO):

"This is going to be a game about playing football. Pass, pass, pass, look for the space, wait for the moment, the technical ability, thinking two, three steps ahead of the game. It should be a great showcase of the Premier League."

He added:

"To be on the right path, Arsenal can’t let any silly mistakes happen like last season when they lost 0-3 to Brighton at home. We know about Brighton, they can play and beat you, but at the same time, they can lose games. Nobody will change. Both teams will play football and it should be a great watch. I’m going to go for Arsenal to win."

Berbatov's Prediction: 3-2

Villareal interested in signing Arsenal defender in January transfer window: Reports

According to ESPN (via METRO), La Liga club Villareal are interested in signing Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares in the January transfer window.

The Gunners signed the Portugal international from Southampton in 2020 as a free agent. The 32-year-old had a decent start to his Arsenal tenure up until the 2022-23 season, making 55 appearances across all competitions.

However, Soares fell down the pecking order last season, with Ben White preferred at right-back. He made just four appearances across all competitions and was expected to leave over the summer but a move never materialized due to a lack of interest in the market.

Soares has barely featured this season, making just two appearances despite injuries to Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber. The Gunners are reportedly keen on offloading him in January to save money, rather than letting him leave for free in the summer upon the expiration of his contract.

Villareal and several clubs in Turkey are allegedly keen on Soares' services and could make a move for him in the coming weeks.