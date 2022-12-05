Argentina captain Lionel Messi has shared his thoughts on their upcoming clash against the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The two sides will clash on December 9 at the Lusail Stadium.

Oranje comes into the game having beaten the USA 3-1 in the Round of 16. Memphis Depay, Daley Blind, and Denzel Dumfries' goals secured a comfortable victory for the Dutch side.

They are also unbeaten since Louis van Gaal was appointed manager in 2021, with the streak currently at 19 games.

In the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals, they are now set to face Argentina. Ahead of the game, Messi heaped praise on the Netherlands, saying (via Ole.com):

“It's going to be a terrific match against the Netherlands, as the entire World Cup has been. It is a great team, with great players and a great coach. And it will be very hard.”

Argentina themselves have been in terrific form in recent years. Saudi Arabia broke their 36-game unbeaten run in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener.

La Albiceleste then made a good comeback, beating Mexico and Poland in their final group games. They then beat Australia 2-1 in the Round of 16 courtesy of goals from Julian Alvarez and Messi.

Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on Lionel Messi after Argentina's win over Australia at the FIFA World Cup

Australia managed to keep Argentina at bay until the 36th minute of their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash. However, they couldn't stop the Paris Saint-Germain man from scoring with a neat finish following a free-kick sequence.

Julian Alvarez scored second for the South American side in the 57th minute. Enzo Fernandez's 77th-minute own goal gave Australia some hope, but Argentina hung on to defend their lead.

Speaking after the match, former England defender Rio Ferdinand was all praise for Messi, as he said on BBC:

“Messi has put on the best individual performance we have seen at this World Cup by a mile. The crowd, it was almost godlike after anything he had done. We were almost watching the reaction from the fans to everything he did.”

Former England striker Alan Shearer also joined in on the praise, saying:

“(We are) so lucky to be in the stadium to watch him. What a second-half performance from him. His hunger and desire and ability to open it up for his teammates. He is the story, but what a performance from Australia.”

The Argentine ace has now scored three goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is joint second in the Golden Boot race.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Lionel Messi’s game by numbers vs. Australia:



90% pass accuracy

75 touches

52 passes completed

4/6 ground duels won

4 key passes

2 big chances created

1 goal



Vintage Messi. 🤩 Lionel Messi’s game by numbers vs. Australia:90% pass accuracy 75 touches 52 passes completed4/6 ground duels won4 key passes2 big chances created1 goal Vintage Messi. 🤩 https://t.co/hFzhi4bhoP

