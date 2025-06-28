"It happened more than once!" - Arsenal legend Martin Keown snubs Cristiano Ronaldo, names Tottenham icon as the player who embarrassed him the most

Arsenal legend Martin Keown snubbed Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo when asked to name the player who embarrassed him the most during his playing career. The Englishman claimed that he was troubled the most by Tottenham Hotspur icon Chris Waddle.

Ad

A centre-back by trade, Keown graduated from the Gunners' famed Hale End academy in 1984. After an initial loan to Brighton and Hove Albion and subsequent permanent transfers to Aston Villa and Everton, he rejoined Arsenal in 1993.

Until his departure in 2004, Keown made 449 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions. He faced off against some of the best players of his generation, including Ryan Giggs, Alan Shearer and, of course, Waddle.

An attacking midfielderw with silky dribbling and quick feet, Waddle moved from boyhood club Newcastle to Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the 1985-86 campaign. He spent four successful seasons at White Hart Lane, racking up 41 goals and 13 assists in 167 appearances for the club.

Ad

Trending

In a recent chat with TalkSPORT, Keown was asked to name a player who left him awestruck. He immediately reminisced the March 1989 game at White Hart Lane between his side Villa and Spurs, a 2-0 win for the latter with Waddle scoring both goals.

He said:

"One (moment) that sticks in my mind was playing against Chris Waddle for Spurs vs Villa. It was a midweek game and I went to press him on the edge of the box. And I got as tight as I could and he just hit it round me. And when I looked, it went over, he's a left-footed player, it went over my left shoulder."

Ad

"And when I looked in the goal, it was in the right-hand side of the goal. It was like unbelievable, like a banana shot that he hit round me. So respect to him, he was a handful. And he probably doesn't get the credit he deserves, top player," Keown added.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a great record against Arsenal from his spell at Manchester United

Although Martin Keown didn't name him as the most impressive opponent that he ever faced, Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo had a stellar record against Arsenal.

Ad

The 40-year-old, who now plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, had two separate spells at Manchester United - from 2003 to 2009 and from 2021 to 2022. He enjoyed great success with the Red Devils, bagging 145 goals and 64 assists in 346 games across all competitions.

During his time with United, Ronaldo faced off against Arsenal 18 times, winning nine, drawing four and ending up on the losing side on five occasions. In those 18 games, he found the back of the net nine times and set his teammates up to score twice.

Ad

Ronaldo's most iconic performance against the Gunners came in the second leg of the 2008-09 UEFA Champions League semi-finals. United led 1-0 from the first leg at Old Trafford, and their Portuguese superstar made sure he secured a spot in the final for his side at the Emirates.

Ronaldo set up Ji-Sung Park's opener and bagged two goals, including a scintillating free-kick, as the Red Devils cruised to a 3-1 win. Unfortunately, the performance was in vain as United went on to lose the final to Spanish giants Barcelona by a 2-0 scoreline.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaryan Nagraj Aaryan has been covering European football at Sportskeeda since the start of 2024. He is pursuing an integrated M.Sc. degree in Chemistry at NIT Rourkela, and tends to rely on his proclivity for numbers and statistics for his content, making the most of websites like Transfermarkt and FotMob. He is also a district level basketball and table tennis player.



A Borussia Dortmund fan, Aaryan had his first tryst with football during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Despite his young mind being influenced by Lionel Messi's exploits, his favorite World Cup moment is Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning free-kick against Spain from the 2018 version. He strongly believes that Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz can replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their respective potentials.



Aaryan, who has been on commentary panels for football and cricket tournaments at his university, is a huge admirer of Achraf Hakimi for the Moroccan's loan stint in Dortmund between 2018 and 2020. His favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who impressed him with his excellent tactical nous and benignant man-management skills.



When he is not scouring the internet for unique statistics, Aaryan follows the Indian Super League, the A-League, and the Saudi Pro League among others. He is an avid quizzer and debater, and a trained classical and western musician who likes to rock out for his college band, Euphony, as lead vocalist and guitarist. Know More