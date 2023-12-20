"It is very hard for people to be patient" - Robbie Savage backs Manchester United star despite disappointing start to Red Devils career

Robbie Savage has talked up Rasmus Hojlund's potential and expects the Manchester United striker to eventually shine despite his current goal drought.

Hojlund is without a goal in 13 Premier League games and it's become a glaring issue for Erik ten Hag's side and the Dane. The 20-year-old does boast an impressive tally of five goals in six UEFA Champions League games, although United are now out of that competition.

The Denmark international arrived from Atalanta in the summer for £72 million (including add-ons). He is Manchester United's most expensive U21 signing in the club's history.

Savage sympathizes with Hojlund and he feels his attacking teammates aren't helping him enough. The former Red Devils star told PlanetSport:

"When you look at the structure of Manchester United’s side, how many chances does he actually get? He doesn’t get too many through balls played to him for a striker that loves to play on the shoulder and possesses great pace – and how many times has he actually been played in one on one?"

Hojlund has been part of an ever-changing Manchester United frontline. Ten Hag has tinkered with his attack, playing the Dane alongside the likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, and Facundo Pellestri.

Savage added:

"I have sympathy for Hojlund because I think they have to create more chances for him. At times, I don’t think the players in the forward areas for United get their heads up quickly enough to find that final pass.”

Hojlund enjoyed a successful Champions League group stage campaign despite his side's embarrassing elimination. Savage alluded to this when talking up the youngster's potential:

"He’s got great potential and five goals in six games in the Champions League this season shows that he can score goals, they just have to be patient with him. However, it is very hard for people to be patient with the starting number nine at Manchester United."

Hojlund will hope for more help from the likes of Antony and Garnacho. He had received just two passes from Antony in five-and-a-half hours of game time together before their side's 0-0 draw with Liverpool (December 17). Garnacho had passed to his striker five times in seven hours of football, per OneFootball.

Liverpool legend John Aldridge questions Manchester United star Marcus Rashford's mentality

Marcus Rashford has been out of sorts this season.

Rashford is another Red Devil star who is struggling for form following the best season of his career in 2022-23. The English forward has managed just two goals and four assists in 21 games across competitions.

The 25-year-old is viewed as Manchester United's protagonist but he continues to blow hot and cold. John Aldridge gave his verdict on Rashford's current struggles by comparing his mentality to Wayne Rooney. He said (via The Mirror):

"Every player has dips in form, but Rashford seems to go from a real high to rock bottom very quickly and that is not the sign of a truly world-class talent. Look at someone like Wayne Rooney, who came from a humble background in Liverpool and retained that hunger to succeed throughout his career."

Rashford was one of the Premier League's top performers last season, bagging 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions. He appears to be a player who can only thrive with confidence and his lack of output this season has been alarming.