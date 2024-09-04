“It would be hard for us” - Liverpool star insists losing Mohamed Salah will ‘hurt’ Reds, makes plea over Egyptian’s contract saga 

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz has said that Mohamed Salah's potential exit would 'hurt' the club. The 32-year-old is in the final year of his current deal, which he had signed in 2022.

Amid reports of his exit this summer, Salah stayed put at Anfield, but there has seemingly been no progress in talks to extend his stay at the club. The Egyptian has had a good start to the season, scoring in all three games to send the Reds to second in the standings, behind Manchester City on goal difference.

Diaz - who scored twice in the 3-0 Premier League win at Manchester United - was set up both times by Salah. The Colombia international told Telemundo (via Daily Mail) that Salah's exit would hit the club 'hard':

"It would be hard for us. It would be hard for Liverpool. It's going to hurt us a lot. He still has a year to think about it, it's not easy.

"He always gives his very best. He has done it from the start. It would be very hard to lose a key player like him. It's his decision, and we respect that, but I hope he doesn't leave."

Salah had said after the Old Trafford game that he might have played for the Reds at the iconic venue for the last time (Sky Sports via Daily Mail):

"I was coming to the game, and I said, 'look, it could be the last time (at Old Trafford)'. Nobody from the club has talked to me yet about contracts. It's not up to me. It's up to the club but we will see.

"As you know, it's my last year in the club. I just want to enjoy it. I don't want to think about it (the contract). I feel I'm free to play football, and we'll see what's going to happen next year."

Salah arrived at Liverpool in the summer of 2017 and has been a key player for the side.

A look at Mohamed Salah's numbers for Liverpool

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has had a superb spell at Liverpool since arriving seven summers ago. In 352 appearances across competitions, he has contributed a rich tally of 214 goals and 92 assists.

The Egyptian has won every title with the Reds except the UEFA Europa League. Last season, Salah contributed 25 goals and 14 assists in 44 appearances across competitions in what turned out to be the final campaign under legendary boss Jurgen Klopp.

Mohamed Salah's latest strike at Old Trafford made him the joint most prolific scorer, also Alan Shearer (10 goals at Leeds United) for the most away goals across competitions against a Premier League side.

