"It is hard to watch" - Manchester United legend slams Red Devils for selling two stars; makes bold claim about PL season 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that it is hard to watch Manchester United struggle in the Premier League. He added that it was never easy to see them sitting just above the relegation zone, as they were his family.

Speaking to BBC, Solskjaer claimed that he does not feel sorry for anyone associated with Manchester United. He believes that it is a privilege to be with the club and said via Metro:

"Manchester United is my family and will always be part of me. In football, you don't feel sorry for anyone because we are privileged, absolutely 100 per cent privileged to be able to work in clubs like this. But for me, it is hard to watch because it is your family that is struggling. It is never easy at the weekend when you look at the table."

He was furious with the recent transfer decisions by the club and claimed that he was stunned to see Fred and Scott McTominay leave. He claims that the two midfielders always give their best to the club on the pitch and said:

"Scott and Fred together, they were lads you would put your hat on every day to give 100 per cent. How you can sell Scott is beyond me."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked by Manchester United 4.5 years ago and is currently with Besiktas. The Red Devils are 15th in the league table with 39 points from 35 matches.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Manchester United stars after Athletic Bilbao win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer went on to talk about Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes in his interview with BBC. He stated that the two Manchester United stars were brilliant in the 3-0 win and added that the duo and Victor Lindelof are the only players who have spoken to him since the sacking.

He said:

"For me, Harry has always been a leader and a fighter. I was never in doubt when I signed him and he walked in the door he would be captain for us. There is another captain there in Bruno. The two of them are top human beings. I was so happy for them [against Athletic Bilbao]. Those two and Victor [Lindelof] are probably the only ones I have heard from in the club since I left. You want the best for them."

Manchester United lost 4-3 to Brentford on Sunday, May 4th, and missed the chance to jump up in the Premier League table. They host Athletic Bilbao at Old Trafford in the second leg on Thursday, May 8th.

