“It was heartbreaking to see you cry” – Yuvraj Singh feels ‘sorry’ as Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal crash out of FIFA World Cup

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to social media after Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Morocco defeated Fernando Santos' side 1-0 on Saturday, 10 December, to secure their spot in the last four of the tournament.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored the only goal of the game in the 42nd minute of the match. He out-jumped Ruben Dias and Diogo Costa to head the ball into the back of the Portuguese net.

Ronaldo was not a part of his country's starting XI for the game. While Fernando Santos brought him on in the 51st minute in a bid to control the already-done damage, the scoreline remained the same.

The game marked the end of Ronaldo's World Cup career. He played in five different editions of the tournament, starting in 2006.

The legendary player left the field with teary eyes, a sight heartbreaking to watch for fans across the globe. Yuvraj Singh was also emotional to see the five-time Ballon d'Or winner cry and wrote on Twitter:

"Sorry cr7 !! It was heartbreaking to see you cry! Another great upset after Brazil, Portugal goes out! Congratulations to Morocco played out of your skins!!!"

The Man of the Tournament in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, which India won, Yuvraj also lauded Morocco for their fighting spirit and performance during the game.

The Atlas Lions will now play the winner of the England vs. France match in the semi-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A global sporting icon, Ronaldo is an inspiration for top athletes across the world. Apart from Yuvraj, Virat Kohli is another Indian cricketing icon who is a massive fan of the Portuguese legend. Though the Indian cricket team registered a massive win over Bangladesh in an ODI, players like Yuvraj and Kohli would be saddened by their favorite footballer's travails.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the greatest players ever despite Portugal's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The legendary striker has, in all likelihood, played his last World Cup match

Cristiano Ronaldo was far from his astronomic best during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored only one goal during the tournament in Qatar.

The Portugal legend's World Cup career ends without a winner's medal. Despite all that, his name will forever remain in the history of the sport as one of the greatest players ever.

Merih Demiral @Merihdemiral This changes nothing. He is the GOAT and will forever be. Hero of me and many of us. #Cristiano This changes nothing. He is the GOAT and will forever be. Hero of me and many of us. #Cristiano

Though he couldn't lead his team to a World Cup title, he did win the 2016 Euro with Portugal. Overall, Ronaldo played 22 matches in FIFA World Cups over the years, his first appearance coming in 2006. The legendary striker recorded eight goals and two assists.

His contribution in the ongoing World Cup was much lesser than would be expected of a player of his stature. He started the first three matches for his team but was a substitute in both the round of 16 contest against Switzerland and the quarter-final against Morocco. participation in these two matches was for 16 and 39 minutes, respectively.

