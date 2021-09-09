"It is a help to the club" - Ronald Koeman on sanctioning the sale of former Barcelona star

Barcelona surprisingly parted ways with Brazilian defender Emerson Royal towards the end of the transfer window last month. Head coach Ronald Koeman has revealed the move was sanctioned simply to raise some cash amid the club's poor financial state.

"We learned about Tottenham's interest a few days ago and then the offer came on the table," the Barcelona manager was quoted as saying.

Koeman: "Emerson? I told the club that if it is important money, he can be sold because we have Dest, Mingueza and even Sergi Roberto." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 8, 2021

"Knowing that there are players who can act in that position, again it's a help to the club to earn money. If we only have Emerson and Dest to fill that position, no sale is possible," he added.

"You can't sell to everyone and have problems yourself because you only have one side. But with Dest, Mingueza, and Sergi Roberto you have three players who can act there," said the Barcelona boss.

Barcelona paid €9 million to Real Betis to secure the services of Emerson Royal earlier this summer. However, the defender barely got any chance to prove his worth to the club before he was offloaded to Tottenham Hotspur.

The right-back made just three appearances for the Catalan giants this season - all coming from the bench. Tottenham paid €25 million to prise him away from Camp Nou and he's signed a five-year deal with the Premier League club.

How will Barcelona cope with Emerson's departure?

Many expected Emerson to provide stern competition to Sergino Dest on the right wing of the defense. However, following his sale, Barcelona will now rely on the brilliance of the United States' star.

Dest has proven to be a reliable figure for the Catalan giants since joining the club from Ajax last year. He's put up a couple of brilliant performances in the three league games he's featured in this season. However, Ronald Koeman will need to look elsewhere for answers in the next game as the defender is currently nursing a minor injury.

The tactician surely won't be short of options. Sergi Roberto is capable of playing at right-back. Oscar Mingueza also impressed in the role last season. It remains to be seen who gets the nod in Barcelona's next game against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

