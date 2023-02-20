"It helped us connect with the fans" - Marcus Rashford names game that changed Manchester United's ongoing season

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has pinpointed his side's 2-1 win over Liverpool as the turning point in their season. Erik ten Hag's Reds have enjoyed a stellar campaign and sit third in the league.

The Red Devils are even emerging as potential title challengers, trailing league leaders Arsenal by five points, having played one game more. The mood around Old Trafford is a positive one.

However, that wasn't the case two games into the season after Manchester United had suffered two consecutive defeats. A 2-1 loss at home to Brighton & Hove Albion was followed up by a 4-0 thrashing away at Brentford.

The Red Devils well and truly bounced back with an impressive 2-1 win over arch-rivals Liverpool. Rashford deems that victory to have been the turning point in United's season. He told Stadium Astro when asked which game ignited their campaign

"For me Liverpool at home, I think in such a big game after such poor results to go and beat them at that stadium was massive for us and the fans. It helped us connect with the fans."

Rashford grabbed his first goal of the season in the 2-1 win over Liverpool. Since then, Ten Hag's men are unbeaten at Old Trafford. They have lost just three more times in the league. Beating Jurgen Klopp's side was the catalyst for what has become an incredible 2022-23 campaign.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag on the club prioritizing a new deal for Rashford

Erik ten Hag is eager to keep hold of the United frontman.

Rashford scored a brace as Manchester United beat Leicester City 3-0 on Sunday (February 19). He took his tally for the season to 24 goals in 36 games across competitions. That is his best return throughout his career and he is in superb form under Ten Hag.

The English striker's contract with the Red Devils expires in 2024 after the Premier League club triggered a one-year extension option. They are eager to get him tied down to a long-term deal. Ten Hag confirmed so ahead of the win over Leicester, saying (via Sky Sports):

"Of course [Rashford's new contract] is a priority. We are working on that, just sit and wait, but in the background we work hard. Of course [we have to keep him]."

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Ten Hag: "He [Rashford] has to keep that hunger. The chances will come because this team is good and will give him the right pass at the right time." Ten Hag: "He [Rashford] has to keep that hunger. The chances will come because this team is good and will give him the right pass at the right time." #MUFC 🚨 Ten Hag: "He [Rashford] has to keep that hunger. The chances will come because this team is good and will give him the right pass at the right time." #MUFC ✅ https://t.co/dW0xjxzCVt

The 25-year-old has been at Old Trafford his entire career, making his debut in 2015. He has gone on to score 117 goals and contributed 65 assists in 339 matches.

Poll : 0 votes