“It has to be him” – Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals he wants to ‘emulate’ Premier League legend

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold recently spoke about Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as he heaped praise on his role model. Alexander-Arnold then added how he tried to copy Gerrard and be like him as much as he could.

During the latest episode of Uncut on the Premier League’s official YouTube channel, Trent Alexander-Arnold answered some great and tricky questions. At one point, Arnold was asked to pick a club legend who could come in and save a Fifa game for the Reds. The 23-year-old answered the question without any hesitation as he stated he would pick Steven Gerrard in that situation.

Arnold then added that Gerrard was his idol growing up as he was someone who would win matches for the club on the biggest stages.

“Gerrard, has to be Gerrard! You think of clutch moments for the club, the biggest stages, it has to be him. He was my idol growing up, that’s the player you want to be. I tried to copy his game and be like him as much as I could. I watched his games in and out for years and years, trying to emulate him.” said Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Trent Alexander-Arnold broke into Liverpool's first team under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp back in 2016. Since then, he has become an irreplaceable player in the squad.

He is considered by many as the best right back in the world right now. His impeccable understanding and connection with the team's left back Andrew Robertson has made Liverpool unstoppable and a joy to watch.

How well has Trent Alexander-Arnold played this season for Liverpool?

Trent Alexander-Arnold has made 16 appearances for Liverpool this season in the Premier League. He has scored two and made eight assists for the club. The 23-year-old missed two games this season due to some muscle problems.

Arnold has done a great job by whipping in 141 crosses this season with an accuracy rate of 31%. The England international has also created 10 big chances for the team.

Premier League is slowly shifting to its next gear this season as there will be a lot of big matches in line for the club. So fans will be hoping to see Trent Alexander-Arnold continue his stellar form or even top it in upcoming matches.

