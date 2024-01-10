"It would be a historical signing for them" - Fabrizio Romano claims European giants are 'really pushing' to sign ex-Liverpool star Jordan Henderson

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Eredivisie giants Ajax Amsterdam are pushing to sign former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Henderson left the Reds in the summer of 2023 to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq in a deal reportedly worth £12million. While he reunited with ex-teammate Steven Gerrard, Al-Ettifaq's current coach, Henderson's stay in the Middle East looks set to be short-lived.

The England international has been linked with a return to Europe and Ajax are keen on bringing the midfield veteran to Amsterdam, as per Romano. He said (via The European Lad on X):

“From what I am hearing, Ajax are now really pushing for Jordan Henderson, to pull of this miracle. It would be a historical signing for them. Some contact is already taking place in advance after the initial interest.”

33-year-old Jordan Henderson has made 19 appearances for Ettifaq since his summer move, providing five assists. Leaving the SPL club could also see Henderson take a financial hit.

According to the Daily Mail, Henderson earns an eye-watering £250,000 per week at the Saudi Arabian side. Ajax, or any club in Europe, are unlikely to offer such a lucrative contract to the Englishman.

Jordan Henderson, meanwhile, left Liverpool as a legend after 12 years at the club. He made 492 appearances for the Reds, scoring 33 goals and providing 61 assists. He also captained the Anfield outfit and won eight trophies with them, including the Premier League and the coveted UEFA Champions League.

Why is former Liverpool star Jordan Henderson contemplating a return to Europe?

Jordan Henderson's move to Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool stirred the pot among fans. Henderson, a vocal LGBTQ+ supporter, was criticized for moving to a country where homosexuality is illegal. He even received jeers when playing for England against Australia in October.

However, his wish to return to European football is reportedly about the level of competition in Saudi Arabia. As per multiple reports, Henderson is disappointed at the level of football he has been playing at.

While stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane, and more are plying their trades in Saudi, the general standard is still far below than that of European football.