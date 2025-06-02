“It could be hotly contested" - When Lionel Messi named 4 stars who could win the Ballon d'Or in the future

Back in 2023, Lionel Messi stated that Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., and Lamine Yamal would battle for the Ballon d'Or in the future. The Argentine legend is one of the greatest players of all time, having won the prestigious award eight times in his career.

After claiming the award for the eighth time, the Inter Miami forward tipped the four youngsters to battle for the award in the future. He said (via One Football):

“There are lots of young players that will fight for the Ballon d’Or. It could be hotly contested in the coming years with players like Haaland, Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. I also think that Lamine Yamal, who is still very young but who has already played very well with Barcelona and has become an important player.”

Lionel Messi’s prediction has proven to be prophetic, with all four players establishing themselves as some of the best in the world.

Vinicius Jr. was among the favorites to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or, eventually finishing second behind Rodri. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are arguably the two most lethal finishers on the planet, with over 150 goals between them since Messi’s comments. Lamine Yamal has been phenomenal as well and at just 17, he is among the favorites to win the award this year.

What Ronaldinho said about Lionel Messi at the 2005 Ballon d'Or awards

After winning the Ballon d'Or in 2005, former Barcelona star Ronaldinho stated that Lionel Messi would go on to become a footballing great. At the time, Messi was in the initial stages of his career and played for La Blaugrana alongside the Brazilian.

When he was asked about being the best player on the planet, Ronaldinho said (via GiveMeSports):

“This award says I’m the best player in the world, but I’m not even the best player at Barcelona. Leo Messi reminds me more of Maradona, both left-footed and short, Messi is the best player in the world, along with Kaka and Cristiano Ronaldo.”

"For us it is not a surprise. Since he began to come and train with us and we knew we would go down this path. Someday I will explain that I was at the birth of one of the footballing greats: Leo Messi.”

Lionel Messi has since won every major team and individual award available to him in his career and claimed the Ballon d'Or award eight times, the most of any player in the sport’s history.

