"It is a huge honour for me" - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after winning 'Best Of All Time' award ahead of Lionel Messi

By Ashwin Hanagudu
Modified Sep 17, 2025 07:35 GMT
Portugal v Republic of Ireland - International Friendly - Source: Getty
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are undoubtedly the two greatest footballers of this generation - Source: Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded the 'Best Of All Time' award ahead of potential competitors like Lionel Messi in the third edition of the Liga Portugal awards that took place in Porto earlier this week.

The lavish gala also honoured veteran defender Pepe, who received a Liga Portugal award for his contribution to the game in his home country of Portugal. A Liga Portugal representative explained why Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded the 'best of all time' award:

"There are countless adjectives to describe Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese captain's career, statistics, and titles speak for themselves, a record-breaking career spanning over two decades as a professional, and one that promises to continue.
"An inescapable figure in sports and an idol to millions, he defined an era and will leave an indelible mark on world football."
Reacting to the award, Cristiano Ronaldo and Liga Portugal posted a message on Instagram:

"I want to thank Liga Portugal for the Best of All Time award. As you can imagine, it's a huge honor for me to win something for my country.
"I'd like to thank all my teammates who helped me throughout my career win this wonderful trophy.
"I'd also like to thank all the coaches and everyone who helped me on this journey to always be better. So, thank you all very much, and enjoy."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are still going strong for both club and country

Undoubtedly, the two greatest footballers of this generation, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, continue to deliver top performances for club and country.

Having won the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot last season, the 40-year-old superstar showed he is still very much an integral part of the national side as well, scoring 3 goals in the two recently concluded FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Armenia and Hungary.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, continues to be the standout performer in the MLS. At 38, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has delivered a remarkable 20 goals and 9 assists in just 21 appearances.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just a few months away, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will both be determined to stay fit and inspire their resepctive nations to football's biggest prize in the summer.

Ashwin Hanagudu

A Bengaluru lad through and through, Ashwin Hanagudu is a huge fan of Liverpool and unsurprisingly pledges his sworn allegiance to RCB in the IPL. With over 8+ years of experience in this field, Ashwin manages multiple verticals at Sportskeeda and as of July 2024 is the most-read author in the football section.

Apart from his duties at Sportskeeda, Ashwin Hanagudu is also an active table tennis player and has played multiple state ranking and national tournaments representing Karnataka.

A huge sports fan, some of the athletes and sportspersons he admires in no particular order are Virat Kohli, Steven Gerrard, Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo, Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu

Edited by Ashwin Hanagudu
