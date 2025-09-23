  • home icon
"It is a huge joke" - Neymar Jr unhappy with Barcelona star's final ranking in 2025 Men's Ballon d'Or list

By Snehanjan Banerjee
Modified Sep 23, 2025 07:35 GMT
Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr has shared his discontent with Barcelona attacker Raphinha's final ranking in the 2025 Men's Ballon d'Or list. The 28-year-old finished fifth in the ranking behind Oumane Dembele, Lamine Yamal, Vitinha and Mohamed Salah.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Ousmane Dembele was announced the winner of the 2025 Men's Ballon d'Or at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Monday, September 22. Barca winger Lamine Yamal finished second while PSG midfielder Vitinha came third.

Raphinha, who played a key role in Barcelona's success last season, only managed to secure a fifth-placed finish. The former Leeds United winger was regarded as one of the favorites for the most prestigious individual accolade in world football following a sensation season.

Neymar Jr took to Instagram ridiculing Raphinha's fifth-placed finish in the rankings. He wrote on Instagram:

“Raphinha at 5 is a huge joke”
Raphinha played an integral role in helping Barcelona win a domestic treble last season. He scored 34 goals and provided 25 assists in 57 games for Hansi Flick's side as they won the LaLiga, Supercopa de Espana and Copa del Rey.

Ousmane Dembele, on the other hand, enjoyed the best season of his career with PSG last time out. He helped the French giants win the quadruple, including the UEFA Champions League. The Frenchman scored 35 times and provided 16 assists in 53 games across competitions for Luis Enrique's side last season.

Lionel Messi sends heartfelt message to former Barcelona teammate as the latter wins 2025 Ballon d'Or

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has sent his heartfelt message to Ousmane Dembele after his 2025 Ballon d'Or win. The 28-year-old clinched the most prestigious individual award in world football on Monday, September 22.

Lionel Messi formerly played alongside the French winger at Barca, although Dembele failed to impress at the Catalan club. He has become a key player at PSG having joined the French side in 2023 and enjoyed a fantastic 2024-25 season.

Dembele posted on Instagram, where Lionel Messi congratulated his ex-teammate. He wrote:

"Great Ous!!! Congratulations, I'm very happy for you. You deserve it"

Ousmane Dembele played 95 games alongside Messi for Barcelona and had 15 joint goal participations. He helped PSG win four trophies last season including the Champions League and also win the UEFA Super Cup this season.

Snehanjan Banerjee

