Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has sent a parting message to his former teammate Sergio Busquets after the midfielder announced his departure from FC Barcelona at the end of the season.

In an emotional video shared on social media, Busquets expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to represent the club, saying:

"It has been an honour, a draw and a source of pride to have been able to wear this badge but everything must come to an end."

Pique, who has worked closely with Busquets at Barcelona and the Spanish national team, took to Twitter to express his gratitude to his departing teammate. He wrote:

"A race together. It has been a huge pleasure. Thanks for everything @5sergiob."

Busquets has spent 18 seasons with Barca, making 718 appearances. He helped the team to win numerous trophies, including eight La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey trophies, and three Champions League titles. He has also played in more Clasicos than any other player, with 48 games to his name.

Pique and Busquets have been teammates at Camp Nou since 2008, both at Barcelona and with the Spanish national team, and have won multiple trophies together. They were both part of the team that won six awards in a calendar year and have also won numerous titles with the Spanish national team. The duo also lifted the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship together.

Despite Busquets' impending departure, he remains a vital part of Xavi Hernandez's team, having played 27 games this season, providing four assists. His teammates and fans will undoubtedly miss him, but his contributions to the club will never be forgotten.

As the Blaugrana leads the La Liga title race, Busquets will be looking to end his career at Camp Nou after lifting his ninth Spanish league title. Fans will surely come in considerable numbers to bid farewell to their legend, who has been a great servant to the team.

Brazilian forward Raphinha denies reports of leaving Barcelona; calls it "Fake News''

Brazilian forward Raphinha has denied rumors of leaving Barcelona at the end of the season, calling the reports "fake news".

Several Spanish news outlets have suggested that Barca could offload several players in the coming summer as part of the club's efforts to reduce its salary mass.

However, Raphinha has categorically denied these reports and has challenged those who spread them He also questioned the professionalism of those who shared the story.

Raphinha said:

“Lying. This is lying. Whoever said this is a liar, uninformed and unprofessional. If you delete my comment, I will post this on my Instagram.”

The 26-year-old has made 45 appearances for Barca since joining from Leeds United last year, scoring 10 goals and providing 11 assists.

