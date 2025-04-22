"It would be a huge signing" - Brazil legend Cafu gives take on Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold's potential move to Real Madrid

Brazil legend Cafu believes Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold's would be a huge hit at Real Madrid if he moves to the Spanish capital this summer. The former Selecao right-back stated that the defender would be a huge signing for the Spanish giants.

The 26-year-old defender's contract with Liverpool will expire in June and he is yet to sign a renewal, prompting rumours of a potential exit. According to Daily Mail, Alexander-Arnold is expected to join Real Madrid this summer.

While most onlookers believe the move would be good for both parties, some pundits have questioned the Englishman's defensive acumen. However, this doesn't bother Cafu, who stated that the same was said about him during his career.

"They said the same thing about me," Cafu said at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid (via Daily Mail). "They said I didn’t know how to defend. It’s not true. It is just his type of play.

"It depends what the coach wants. If they want you to attack, then you attack, if they want you to be defensive, then you’ll be defensive."

The former AC Milan defender hailed the Liverpool star as an incredible player, adding that he'd be a good addition at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"He is an incredible player and it would be a huge signing for Madrid if it happened," he stated.

Real Madrid definitely need to add a right-back to their squad this summer, with Dani Carvajal having missed most of the season due to injury and Lucas Vazquez failing to impress. It remains to be seen if the Merengues will succeed in signing Trent Alexander-Arnold in the coming weeks.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Highlighting the Real Madrid target's stats for Liverpool this season

Despite the speculation surrounding his future, Trent Alexander-Arnold has proven to be a vital asset in Arne Slot's side this season, thanks to his incredible vision and accurate passing. So far, the 26-year-old has recorded four goals and seven assists to his name in 40 appearances across all competitions.

Alexander-Arnold's tally includes three goals and six assists in 29 Premier League games, one goal in the FA Cup, and one assist in the Champions League. The defender helped Liverpool take another step towards the Premier League title by scoring the only goal in their 1-0 victory Leicester City at the weekend.

Up next, the Reds will go head-to-head with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield this Sunday (April 27). A victory would secure the title for them with four games to go.

