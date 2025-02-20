“It is not human, you know” - Javier Mascherano gives clear account of freezing conditions during Inter Miami’s CONCACAF Champions Cup opener

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has provided a clear account of the freezing conditions during the club's CONCACAF Champions Cup opener against Sporting Kansas City at the Children's Mercy Park. Inter Miami won the game 1-0, thanks to a goal from Lionel Messi.

Ad

The temperatures on the night were quite extreme, dipping to as low as -22C (-8F) during the game. The match nearly got postponed, but it was eventually held, with Mascherano and others on the bench forced to contend with the temperatures.

After leading the side to a 1-0 win, he told the press afterwards (via GOAL):

“I'm very proud because I think it's impossible to play in these conditions. It is not human, you know, so I'm very proud because they gave me 100% with intensity, with a lot of attitude, so we are happy. We are in the half-time of the qualifiers, so now try to rest after a very difficult game for us.”

Ad

Trending

A quality effort from Lionel Messi sealed the deal for Inter Miami, who will return to Florida for their next match. The Herons will host New York City to Fort Lauderdale on February 23, for their first MLS clash of the season.

Football expert believes Inter Miami will not win a trophy this season

Football expert and The Guardian writer Alexander Abnos has opined that Inter Miami do not have what it takes to win a trophy this season. Speaking about the MLS clubs, Abnos shared his prediction about the Herons, arguing that Javier Mascherano's inexperience will cause problems.

Ad

He wrote in The Guardian:

"In a perfect world where nobody gets injured, conditions are flawless, and every new signing acclimatises in short order, I think Miami get three of these five trophies. In the real world, I’m going to be the designated hater here and say zero.

"I just have too many questions about the ability of an inexperienced coach like Javier Mascherano to make all the right adjustments at the right times to win the Shield, like Tata Martino did masterfully last season. Meanwhile, the health of the big four is far from a guarantee, and I still don’t trust this team defensively even with some new additions."

Inter Miami can call upon the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez, and Jordi Alba to shine and potentially change the game when needed. Messi was the deciding factor against Sporting KC, and they will likely continue to depend on the legendary Argentine playmaker if they are to win trophies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback