"It hurt me" - Barcelona star comments on Gerard Pique's retirement

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has opened up about how affected he was by Gerard Pique's decision to retire from professional football. In an interview with Spanish publication MARCA the full-back gave his thoughts about Pique's retirement while also discussing his plans for the future.

When asked how the centre-back's departure affected him, Alba said:

"It hurt me because he was a fundamental player for the team and in the dressing room, he was a very happy person who gave the team a lot of life. His absence is noticeable in all aspects."

When asked about his own potential retirement, the defender made it clear that he would be seeing out his contract and said:

"It's more of a media issue. I feel good, I feel capable and I have the support of the coach and teammates. When I go down the street, people let me know. I feel good and the day I feel that I am not capable of defending a club like Barcelona, I will be the first to leave."

Barcelona supporters will be delighted to hear that Jordi Alba, who has been a club legend, will don the iconic blue and red jersey for the foreseeable future. The iconic left-back has had a remarkable 18-season stint at the Spanish football powerhouse; seven seasons in the academy and 11 seasons playing for the first team.

Alba has had tremendous success with Blaugrana, making 448 appearances across competitions while scoring 26 goals. The Spaniard has also won five La Liga titles, the UEFA Champions League, and five Copa del Rey trophies with the Spanish outfit.

He has been an integral part of the team's success and is immensely popular with fans for his consistent performances and unwavering loyalty to the club.

Jordi Alba discusses seeing out the final year of his contract with Barcelona

During the interview, the left-back was asked about his decision to remain at the club until his contract expires, Alba responded:

"Of course. I feel qualified, I think I'm at a good level. It is true that I am not playing everything, but when I go out I try to do my best. And when I'm not playing, I try to help all my teammates by supporting them from the bench."

The Spaniard conceded that sitting on the Barcelona bench wasn't the easiest thing but reiterated that he was focused on the team:

"It's a new facet for me because normally, I've been lucky enough to play a lot of minutes. This year not so much but I also have my minutes and I'm happy with this role. It is important to help my colleagues, to be with them, to advise them, and this is also positive and motivates me."

