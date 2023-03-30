Former France fullback Patrice Evra has opened up about his struggles in coming to terms with the heart-wrenching loss in the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina.

In a recent appearance on RMC Sport, the former left-back expressed his disappointment and grief. He reflected on the sentiments of millions of devoted French team fans.

The World Cup final in Qatar, which took place last December, was a closely fought battle. France lost 4-2 on penalties after an intense 3-3 draw after extra time.

Despite being retired from professional football, Evra remains a passionate follower of the game and was particularly pained by Les Bleus' defeat.

Speaking candidly on the show, Evra revealed how he had found it challenging to process the outcome of the 2022 World Cup final. He recounted the agony of watching the team he once represented fail to clinch the trophy, despite their valiant efforts on the field.

The former Manchester United left-back stated (via RMC Sport):

"Frankly, what a World Cup. With all the key players missing, to reach the final and then lose... by just a little bit, because if Randal Kolo Muani had scored that goal, we would have been world champions again. Honestly, that surprised me."

Evra continued:

"I watched the match live and I cried. I didn't expect it. France-Argentina, I'm telling you the truth, I went to my car and cried. For three days I felt bad. And I said to myself, 'Patrice, I know you love the French team'... but it hurt me so much. And then, honestly, hats off to the French team!"

He went on to discuss the game and the emotions that came with the loss, lauding Kylian Mbappe's hat trick:

"Kylian (Mbappé) scored a hat-trick. You score three goals in a final and you don't win the final. It was unbelievable! And even the match itself, how it played out with us leading 2-0. I thought, 'that's it'. In the first half, we messed up. What was happening... it was catastrophic. And then we came back, 2-2. And then we lost. There were too many emotions, too many emotions."

France hire Herve Renard as women's team head coach

With the Women's World Cup looming in July, France's football federation has entrusted Herve Renard with guiding Les Bleues to glory. He will also look to win the gold medal on home soil at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Renard arrives in the role with a wealth of experience and pedigree, having spent four years at the helm of Saudi Arabia's national team. The highlight of his spell came in Qatar last year, where his team triumphed over eventual champions Argentina in the group stages of the World Cup.

Renard has signed a contract that extends until August 2024 (via Sportstar), giving him ample time to shape the squad and prepare for the Paris Olympics.

