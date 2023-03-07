 “It hurts so much and still can’t believe it” – Ana Markovic says ‘goodbye to football for a long time’ in emotional post

Croatian football star Ana Markovic has revealed that she will not be able to play football for a long time, owing to a knee injury.

Dubbed one of the most glamorous footballers in the world, Ana Markovic plays as a forward for the Swiss Women's Super League team, Grasshopper. The 23-year-old forward picked up a nasty-looking knee injury in Saturday’s (4 March) 3-1 defeat to Zurich. She was in visible agony on the pitch as the medics treated her, before coming off prematurely.

On Monday (6 March), Ana Markovic took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking update with her 2.4 million followers, disclosing that she will be out of action for a long time.

She wrote:

“I don't know where to start... Unfortunately, I got injured at the last game and will now have to say goodbye to football for a long time.

“It hurts so much and still can not believe it😔 All who know me, know that I have a very strong personality and that I will come back even stronger... thank you all for the support…that I will need the next few months even more🫶🏽❤️‍🩹”

Markovic has featured in four league games for Grasshopper this season, starting only one of them. She is still searching for her first league goal of the season.

Ana Markovic hates being labeled the “sexiest footballer” in the world

Croatia international Ana Markovic has opened up about some of the labels that have been bestowed upon her by the press. Markovic revealed that she appreciated it when she was dubbed one of the most beautiful footballers in the world, but hated being called the sexiest.

In an interview with German outlet 20min, she said (via MARCA):

“I liked the articles that called me the most beautiful footballer or one of the most beautiful because it makes me happy to hear that I am beautiful.

“But then newspaper articles appeared in which I was described as the sexiest footballer. I didn't like that. After that, a lot of people wrote to me pretending to be managers, and I know exactly what they want from me.”

Markovic has played 11 matches for the Croatian national team, scoring once.

