"It hurts to see European football without Arsenal", says Mikel Arteta 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said at a news conference that it was painful to see this week's European matches without Arsenal being involved in the competition. He has indicated that he will use the pain as a motivation to make sure that Arsenal qualify for European competition next season.

Arteta's side finished in eighth position in the Premier League last term, failing to qualify for Europe for the first time since 1995.

During the conference, Arteta said:

"In the past few days, it has been hurting to put the television on and see those teams in there and not see Arsenal there. It was painful. I don't want to be sitting with Arsenal out of those competitions. We have to focus and the trigger is there."

Arsenal are currently 16th in the Premier League points table, having won their first match of the season against Norwich City last weekend. They started the season on a very dismal note. They lost to Brentford 2-0 in the season opener before facing defeat at the hands of Chelsea and Manchester City.

After a tough start to the campaign, Arteta said he could see light at the end of the tunnel.

"I'm very positive most of the time. There can be bumps in the road with that light, but I can see a lot of light."

"Now we have to put a run together. We know how much we need the results, and the performances will lead to that. What we have to do against Burnley, we are much closer to achieving that."

We had a good week to prepare for the game, the challenge is going to be big because it is one of the toughest places to go in the Premier League. We are ready for it."

No guarantees for Bernd Leno, says Arteta

Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier League

Bernd Leno began the campaign as the side's first-choice goalkeeper. But Mikel Arteta says he is not guaranteed his place in the starting XI. Especially after new signing Aaron Ramsdale kept a clean sheet against Norwich city last week.

The German started the first three league games of the season but was dropped after the side conceded nine goals in those matches. Arteta mentioned that:

Also Read

"We have to change something and Aaron has come here to try to make us better. I said to the goalkeepers in the last two or three years, that we don't want to rotate. What we want to do is empower performances and ask them to train, behave and play the best possible way. How can I guarantee somebody something?"

Arsenal will travel to Turf Moor to face 18th placed Burnley in the league on Saturday.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!

Edited by Aditya Singh