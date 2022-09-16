"It is because of them that I am here" - Barcelona star Raphinha opens up about tough childhood and reveals stunning details

Barcelona completed the signing of Brazilian winger Raphinha from Leeds United in a deal worth €58 million this summer. After earning his big move to the Catalan capital, the attacker has recalled the difficult path he walked during his childhood days.

Speaking to UOL Esport, the Barcelona winger opened up about his tough upbringing, highlighting the obstacles he had to overcome to reach where he is today.

Raphinha told UOL Esporte (via Marca):

"I need to tell you a truth: it's very complicated. For someone born in a neighborhood like me, it's hard to stay focused. I'm from Restinga (a neighborhood in Porto Alegre). It's hard to follow your path and not go astray. Opportunities appear, and there are many. They promise an easier way to earn money."

"And that's where people get lost. I never got out of the way but I was a witness, I walked alongside people who were getting lost. I lost many friends in the world of crime, in drug trafficking... Friends who played ten times better than me and who could have been in a great soccer club in the world."

Raphinha went on to explain that those challenges helped him to maintain his focus and reach the height he has reached today. The Brazilian continued:

"Having these examples close by was an important factor in keeping my focus. I knew what I wanted from a very young age: to be a footballer. Achieving this goal by leaving a neighborhood is a great sacrifice. But my ambition was even greater."

"I did not deviate. If they speak today of my 'magic' in football, I say... this is the real magic. It was thanks to my family that I never dropped out of school and ignored the opportunities I had to take the wrong path. It is because of them that I am here."

SPORT English @Sport_EN Raphinha on difficult childhood: I lost friends to drug trafficking sport.es/en/news/barca/… Raphinha on difficult childhood: I lost friends to drug trafficking sport.es/en/news/barca/…

The Barcelona attacker also revealed how he used to stand on the street, asking people to buy him snacks and how they reacted. He said:

"It would be unfair to say that I have been hungry in my life because my parents never lacked food at home. Still, after training, I would stand on the street and ask people to buy me something to eat or a snack. Some people helped me, others called me a tramp bluntly.

"And there was nothing to do, it was wait for the bus to come home so I could eat something. I was between 12 and 14 years old at the time."

Raphinha's numbers for Barcelona so far this season

The Brazilian made his first official appearance for Barcelona in a goalless draw with Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Matchday 1. Since then, he's made five more appearances for the club across all competitions, recording one goal and an assist.

The Blaugrana will take on Elche in the Spanish top-flight this weekend (September 17) and Raphinha is expected to get a few minutes.

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far