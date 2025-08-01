“It is immensely unfair" - Portuguese football president defends Cristiano Ronaldo following criticism of superstar for missing Diogo Jota's funeral

Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Pedro Proenca has defended Cristiano Ronaldo after many fans criticized the latter for not attending Diogo Jota's funeral on July 5. Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, tragically passed away on July 3 following a devastating car accident in Zamora, Spain.

Jota's funeral was held at the Igreja Matriz church in Gondomar, Portugal. While many of his Liverpool and Portugal teammates attended the ceremony, Cristiano Ronaldo was notably absent, as he mourned privately.

Numerous fans accused Ronaldo of disrespecting Jota by opting to remain on a family holiday in Majorca. However, during a recent interview with Tribuna Expresso (via 101GreatGoals), Proenca vehemently defended Ronaldo, stating:

“It is immensely unfair to say that Cristiano was somehow cold in relation to this matter. From the first hour, the captain was one of the people who was most with the national team family, and the blood family of Jota himself."

He added:

"It’s an injustice what they said about our captain Cristiano Ronaldo. He was one of those who felt it most because he was a true companion of Jota. His physical absence means nothing because he never abandoned this family.”

Cristiano Ronaldo shared the pitch with Diogo Jota for 32 games across all competitions for the Portugal national team, recording a joint goal participation of seven. The pair also helped A Selecao win the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League earlier this summer, weeks before the latter's passing.

"I wish Cristiano could be eternal" - Pedro Proenca reveals when Cristiano Ronaldo will retire from international football

FPF president Pedro Proenca reckons Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the Portugal national team only by choice or if he no longer becomes a viable player to select. His comments came in response to some fans who believe that Roberto Martinez and Co. should move on from the 40-year-old ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to his lack of mobility.

From the aforementioned source, Proenca said:

“Cristiano will leave the national team either of his own free will or because he is eventually no longer a technical or sporting option. It will happen to Cristiano as with any other player. This does not prevent us from saying that we would like Cristiano to be in our national team for many years. He is, if not the best, definitely one of the best Portuguese players of all time. He is a brand that goes beyond Portugal and I wish Cristiano could be eternal. Obviously, human nature has limits.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the highest international goalscorer and most-capped player in the men's game, garnering 138 goals and 45 assists in 221 appearances across competitions. He remains a regular starter under Roberto Martinez and has helped Portugal win three trophies to date.

