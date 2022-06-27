"It was important for me to secure my long-term future" - Forward explains why he joined Premier League club ahead of Manchester United

New Crystal Palace signing Malcolm Ebiowei, who was also a target for Manchester United, has explained why he chose to join the Eagles.

The Red Devils were said to be "very much" in the running to sign Ebiowei from Derby County less than a week ago, as per the Daily Express (via Sky Sports). However, Crystal Palace announced the forward's signing around 14 hours ago to put those rumors to bed once and for all.

Ebiowei will join Patrick Vieira's side on a free transfer on July 1 upon the expiry of his contract with Derby.

The 18-year-old has now revealed why he chose to make the move to Selhurst Park. Ebiowei told Crystal Palace's official website (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

“I’d like to thank everyone at Derby County for their incredible support over the last year or so, and for giving me the opportunity to show what I can do on the field, and I’d also like to thank the fans for their encouragement especially given the circumstances of last season.”

He added:

“As everyone is aware the situation is very uncertain at Derby, so it was important for me to secure my long-term future. I’m incredibly excited about the prospect of joining Palace, as they have an incredible squad and huge potential. I very much hope to contribute positively to the team this season.”

Manchester United's pursuit for a right-winger continues

Manchester United have been linked with plenty of players across all areas of the pitch this summer. Their priority seems to be revamping their midfield, with Frenkie de Jong emerging as their top target.

The Red Devils also seem to be keen on signing a right-winger. They have been linked consistently with AFC Ajax forward Antony since the start of the summer transfer window. However, reports from The Times (via Express) stated that Ajax have put up a "tough resistance" to the deal going through.

The report added that the sales of Ryan Gravenberch to Bayern Munich and Sebastian Haller to Borussia Dortmund have boosted the Dutch side's finances. Consequently, they can afford to turn down Manchester United's bids for Antony.

Should they fail to bring in the Brazilian, Erik ten Hag could rue missing out on Ebiowei. The Englishman was one of the few bright spots for Derby last season, netting eight times and laying out three assists in 29 matches across all competitions.

