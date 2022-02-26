“It isn’t a coincidence” – Mikel Arteta reveals Nicolas Pepe left him text message at 3 AM before scoring for Arsenal in win over Wolves

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed the text message he received from Nicolas Pepe prior to his game-changing heroics against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 26-year-old stepped off the bench with the Gunners trailing and proceeded to inject belief into the team, scoring the equalizer and playing a key role in the winning goal.

Speaking to TalkSports Sports Bar after the game, Arteta revealed that the Ivory Coast international texted him in the early hours of the morning, revealing his desire to make an impact.

“Pepe, he had a baby last night. At 2-3am he text me and said yeah, I want to come and help the team. So this thing happened and it isn’t a coincidence, it’s because the togetherness and unity is there," said the Gunners boss.

Arsenal trailed Wolves for over 70 minutes having gone behind to an early goal by Hwang Hee-chan.

The Gunners looked disheveled and hassled for most of the game and lacked invention in attack until Pepe's introduction.

The former Lille man saw just 19 minutes of action but that was enough for him to make an impact.

It took just eight minutes for him to equalize and he showed his technique and class to control the ball expertly before guiding it beyond Jose Sa.

Resurgent Arsenal now in the driving seat in the race for the top four

Arsenal are favorites to secure a top four finish

With the title race a foregone conclusion between Liverpool and Manchester City, attention has turned to who will occupy the final two spots in the top four.

Qualification for the UEFA Champions League is crucial to the elite sides owing to the prestige and financial rewards associated with the tournament.

A few weeks ago, the Gunners were seemingly out of the running for a top-four finish but a recent resurgence has installed the capital side as favorites to finish fourth.

The Emirates outfit are currently on a four-game unbeaten run in the league, winning the last three. This has seen them close the gap on fourth-placed Manchester United to just one point.

Crucially, the Gunners currently have two games in hand over the Red Devils and victory in both would see them draw even closer to third-placed Chelsea.

