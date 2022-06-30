"It has been a joke" - Ex-Arsenal star reacts as Thiago makes strong claim about Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has backed Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara's comments that Jordan Henderson is one of the best midfielders he has ever played with.

In a documentary titled, 'Jordan Henderson is Never Done', Thiago avished praise on his Reds captain (via Goal):

"He brings to us this intensity that the team needs at some points of the game. He’s intense the whole game. He’s one of the best midfield players I’ve played with in my life."

It's high praise from the Spaniard, who has played with the likes of Toni Kroos, Xavi and Andreas Iniesta during his career.

Kevin Campbell has backed Thiago's opinion of Henderson, alluding to the consistency shown by the Reds skipper. The former Arsenal striker told Football Insider:

"Thiago sees and respects what Henderson does on and off the pitch. He realises just how big a player he is for the football club and the team. That is why he is like, ‘Wow. This guy is really good.’ That is why he has said it."

Henderson has been a mainstay at the Reds since arriving from Sunderland in 2011 for £16.2 million. Campbell continued to praise the 32-year-old, saying:

“I’m sure he genuinely is one of the best players he has played with. It is about influence. It is about the team. Jordan Henderson has been so consistent for Liverpool, it has been a joke."

He concluded:

“Thiago is not wrong when he says that he (Henderson) is one of the best midfielders he has played with. He is not giving us the pecking order though!”

Henderson has made 449 appearances across competitions during his time at Anfield, scoring 33 goals and contributing 58 assists. During his ten years at Merseyside, he has won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and two League Cups.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker heaps praise on Jordan Henderson

Alisson Becker on Henderson's constant presence.

Jordan Henderson seems to be getting the recognition he deserves following yet another impressive campaign at Anfield.

The Liverpool captain managed an astounding 57 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and providing seven assists. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker has spoken about the trust he has in Henderson when looking for options on the ball, saying on the player's documentary (via LiverpoolEcho):

“I look a lot to him because he is really visible on the pitch, the way he moves, and he is someone that really runs for the team. For me, Hendo is a guy that I look for building up. He is always making an option, even if he has a man at his back and he is a guy who can do that.

He concluded:

“So, I really trust him to give the ball, and then he can do anything he wants and is capable of doing.”

Jordan Henderson @JHenderson Thank you to everyone who took part in this ‘Never Done’ series. What people had to say in it means a lot to me and I will continue to give them my best. Thank you to @nike, who have supported me since day one. More special memories to be made! Never done. youtu.be/_9xqztjpBCM Thank you to everyone who took part in this ‘Never Done’ series. What people had to say in it means a lot to me and I will continue to give them my best. Thank you to @nike, who have supported me since day one. More special memories to be made! Never done. youtu.be/_9xqztjpBCM https://t.co/4Q2qOPfpov

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far