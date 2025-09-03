“It just didn’t make any sense” - Craig Burley blames Arsenal for giving ‘very little of the ball’ to 24-year-old in 1-0 loss vs Liverpool

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has criticised Arsenal for not making the best use of Gabriel Martinelli during the Gunners' 1-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield. After the injury to Bukayo Saka in the 5-0 win over Leeds, Mikel Arteta opted to shift Noni Madueke to right wing, which allowed Martinelli to start on the left last Sunday.

Liverpool have had injury problems of their own, with Jeremie Frimpong ruled out until after the ongoing international break and Conor Bradley still only getting up to speed in terms of being ready to play full 90 minutes. As such, Arne Slot fielded Dominik Szoboszlai at right-back, just as he did a week ago against Newcastle United, against the Gunners.

Szoboszlai ended up being the difference between the two sides at the end, after he sent a powerful free-kick beyond the reach of David Raya to seal the win for Liverpool in the 83rd minute. Despite the Hungary captain's commendable performance in an unnatural position, Burley suggested that Arsenal made it easy for him.

The former Scotland international pointed to how the visitors did not use Martinelli effectively enough to have a go at Szoboszlai. Burley went on to claim that even though Szoboszlai is an experienced footballer, he could have still been troubled by Martinelli's pace in one-on-one situations.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Burley stated:

“Arsenal just didn’t have the guile for all the possession [they had] in the first half. Madueke looked sharp and he had Kerkez at full pelt on several occasions. Martinelli on the other side was [like] a non-event.

“[I know Szoboszlai is an] experienced player, international footballer, captain of his country but he ain’t a right-back. Martinelli is supposed to be one of the quickest and most direct wide players in the game. Yet, he saw very little of the ball. It just didn’t make any sense.”

Liverpool moved three points clear of Arsenal, who are in third-place behind Chelsea, after the 1-0 win at Anfield. The Reds face Burnley away from home after the international break, while Arteta's men host Nottingham Forest at the Emirates.

Piero Hincapie joins Arsenal; reveals message from Granit Xhaka about Gunners

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v 1. FC Köln - DFB Cup: Quarterfinal - Source: Getty

Ecuador international Piero Hincapie became Arsenal's eighth and final signing of the summer transfer window on deadline day. The 23-year-old has joined the Premier League giants on an initial season-long loan from Bayer Leverkusen, with the option of making the transfer permanent for £45 million next summer.

Soon after completing his transfer, Hincapie spoke to the club's offical website. He revealed the conversation he had with former Gunners captain Granit Xhaka about the club.

Hincapie stated:

“We'd speak a lot but not about [Arsenal]. However, I asked him about Arsenal at one point, and I queried him about how things were here.

“He spoke wonders about the club and how he felt during his spell here. I loved the conversation that we had at that point, and it wasn't that recent. He did send me a message recently, though. He always spoke well of the club.”

Hincapie, who joined Leverkusen in 2021, made 166 appearances for the club in all competitions, winning the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal in the 2023/24 season. He can play at left-back, as well as centre-back.

