"It just feels right" - Gael Clichy explains why Arsenal were right to sign Viktor Gyokeres instead of Alexander Isak this summer

Gael Clichy has said that Viktor Gyokeres will fit in really well at Arsenal. He believes he was a better signing than Alexander Isak, who has joined Liverpool this summer.
The Gunners were heavily linked with multiple strikers over the last couple of years, including Isak. However, they signed Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP this summer for a reported fee of £55 million plus £8.5 million in add-ons. Meanwhile, Liverpool signed Isak from Newcastle United for a British transfer record fee of £125 million.
Gael Clichy recently shared his thoughts on Gyokeres' move to the Emirates, telling Metro:
"I think he will adapt. Is he the type of player that the Arsenal fans wanted to see? Probably not. Are they happy with him and will they support him? For sure, at the beginning, and they will hope for something amazing. I don’t think he is the sort of player Arsenal are used to, I don’t think in the link-up side of the game he will provide what they need. I think someone like Isak was more suited but he [Gyokeres] will add something Arsenal didn’t have."
Clichy further explained that signing the likes of Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze means that the Gunners were looking for a target man as a striker. He added:
"When you look at the players they have brought, they want to use those lines, use those wingers, create one-on-ones and get the ball into the box quickly. I think we will see a new Arsenal, one that is more looking towards those situations."
"Will it always work? I don’t know, like we saw against Manchester United and Liverpool, against top centre-halves, it is not that easy. But I think that is what we are going to see more of this season, more freedom for the wingers, getting the ball into the box for the new signing."
Further comparing Gyokeres' signing to Isak, Clichy added:
"Arsenal wanted Isak for sure, any team would love him. But it was down to whoever could match the price tag and I don’t think Arsenal were prepared to do that. Football in 2025 is about who can spend the money. He is a special player. But for Arsenal, when you look at the additions of Madueke and Eze, it just feels right to have someone who is going in the box all the time."
Gyokeres has scored two goals in three games for the Gunners so far.
A look at Arsenal and Liverpool's start to the 2025-26 campaign
The north London side have garnered two wins and one defeat in their three Premier League games this season. They started with an arguably fortunate 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford. They then hammered newly-promoted Leeds United 5-1 at the Emirates.
The Gunners then faced Liverpool at Anfield in their final game before the international break. In a tight game, Dominik Szoboszlai scored a stunning free-kick in the 83rd minute to give the hosts a 1-0 win. Mikel Arteta's side will next face Nottingham Forest at the Emirates on Saturday, September 13.
Liverpool, meanwhile, started the 2025-26 with a penalty shootout defeat against Crystal Palace in the FA Community Shield. They have, however, won all three Premier League games this season. They beat Bournemouth 4-2 at Anfield before beating Newcastle United 3-2 at St. James' Park in an exhilarating encounter.
The Reds will next face Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday and it could mark Alexander Isak's debut for them.