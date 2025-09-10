"It just feels right" - Gael Clichy explains why Arsenal were right to sign Viktor Gyokeres instead of Alexander Isak this summer

Gael Clichy has said that Viktor Gyokeres will fit in really well at Arsenal. He believes he was a better signing than Alexander Isak, who has joined Liverpool this summer.

Ad

The Gunners were heavily linked with multiple strikers over the last couple of years, including Isak. However, they signed Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP this summer for a reported fee of £55 million plus £8.5 million in add-ons. Meanwhile, Liverpool signed Isak from Newcastle United for a British transfer record fee of £125 million.

Gael Clichy recently shared his thoughts on Gyokeres' move to the Emirates, telling Metro:

"I think he will adapt. Is he the type of player that the Arsenal fans wanted to see? Probably not. Are they happy with him and will they support him? For sure, at the beginning, and they will hope for something amazing. I don’t think he is the sort of player Arsenal are used to, I don’t think in the link-up side of the game he will provide what they need. I think someone like Isak was more suited but he [Gyokeres] will add something Arsenal didn’t have."

Ad

Trending

Clichy further explained that signing the likes of Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze means that the Gunners were looking for a target man as a striker. He added:

"When you look at the players they have brought, they want to use those lines, use those wingers, create one-on-ones and get the ball into the box quickly. I think we will see a new Arsenal, one that is more looking towards those situations."

Ad

"Will it always work? I don’t know, like we saw against Manchester United and Liverpool, against top centre-halves, it is not that easy. But I think that is what we are going to see more of this season, more freedom for the wingers, getting the ball into the box for the new signing."

Ad

Further comparing Gyokeres' signing to Isak, Clichy added:

"Arsenal wanted Isak for sure, any team would love him. But it was down to whoever could match the price tag and I don’t think Arsenal were prepared to do that. Football in 2025 is about who can spend the money. He is a special player. But for Arsenal, when you look at the additions of Madueke and Eze, it just feels right to have someone who is going in the box all the time."

Ad

Gyokeres has scored two goals in three games for the Gunners so far.

A look at Arsenal and Liverpool's start to the 2025-26 campaign

The north London side have garnered two wins and one defeat in their three Premier League games this season. They started with an arguably fortunate 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford. They then hammered newly-promoted Leeds United 5-1 at the Emirates.

Ad

The Gunners then faced Liverpool at Anfield in their final game before the international break. In a tight game, Dominik Szoboszlai scored a stunning free-kick in the 83rd minute to give the hosts a 1-0 win. Mikel Arteta's side will next face Nottingham Forest at the Emirates on Saturday, September 13.

Liverpool, meanwhile, started the 2025-26 with a penalty shootout defeat against Crystal Palace in the FA Community Shield. They have, however, won all three Premier League games this season. They beat Bournemouth 4-2 at Anfield before beating Newcastle United 3-2 at St. James' Park in an exhilarating encounter.

The Reds will next face Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday and it could mark Alexander Isak's debut for them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More