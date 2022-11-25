“It was just the first step!” - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message signalling Portugal ambition after win over Ghana in FIFA World Cup

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo penned down a motivational message after his team's win against Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup yesterday (November 24).

The forward was on the scoresheet as the 2016 European champions managed to earn a hard-fought 3-2 win against the African side. He scored from the spot with conviction in the 65th minute after earning the penalty himself.

Ronaldo created a piece of World Cup history with his goal as he became the first player to score in five different editions of the tournament. He also became the player with the most Man of the Match awards in the history of the tournament, with seven awards to his name.

Joao Felix and Rafael Leao also got on the scoresheet for Fernando Santos' team. Ronaldo took to social media after the game to send a message as he wrote:

"Very important victory in our debut in this World Cup, but nothing is won! It was just the first step! We remain focused on the pursuit of our objectives. Strength Portugal!"

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner came into the FIFA World Cup having been engulfed by controversy. His contract with Manchester United was terminated via mutual agreement just days ahead of the clash against Ghana.

This came following his interview with Piers Morgan, where he hit out at the club for their lack of progress since 2013.

That said, the Portuguese ace has started the tournament on a good note and has also found the back of the net. This is something he hasn't done frequently for Manchester United this season, as he scored just three goals in 16 matches across competitions.

Bernardo Silva spoke about Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo during the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Portugal v Ghana: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva was recently asked whether Ronaldo could still play for a top club as he is 37 years old. The legendary forward will have to find a new home after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Silva said (via NDTV):

"I think so, I think so, (but) it depends on what he wants in his life, he has to speak with his family and decide for himself, It's his decision, the decision of (whichever) club that needs to offer him a contract because now he's free. We'll see what happens, it's his business, not mine. I support his decision in that it's his decision, he's my Portugal team-mate, if he's happy, I'm happy."

Portugal forward Joao Felix, meanwhile, said that it was a dream for him to play alongside the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. He said:

"It's a dream, since I was a kid, we used to watch him play, We always dreamed of playing with him, (so to) represent the national team with him, it's a dream."

Portugal will face Uruguay in their next FIFA World Cup game on November 28.

