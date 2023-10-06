“It just keeps getting worse for them; doesn’t it?” – KSI delivers prediction ahead of Manchester United vs Brentford 

YouTuber KSI has made his prediction for Manchester United's Premier League game at home against Brentford on Saturday (October 7).

The Red Devils have made their worst start to a league season in the Premier League era. With nine points (three wins) in seven games, Erik ten Hag's side are languishing in tenth place in the standings, losing four times.

United are coming off a disappointing 3-2 home defeat against Galatasaray in midweek in the UEFA Champions League. It marked the first time the side started a Champions League campaign with back-to-back losses.

Having lost their last two league games at home, United will seek to avoid a fourth reverse across competitions at Old Trafford. Brentford, meanwhile, have had their only league win this season on the road but are down in 14th place in the standings with seven points.

KSI wrote in his prediction column for BBC:

"Manchester United - oh dear! It just keeps getting worse for them; doesn't it? Brentford started the season well, but their form has kind of fallen off a bit, so I am going for a draw. 2-2"

United did the double over Brentford last season, winning 3-1 away and 3-0 at home.

Bruno Fernandes wins Manchester United's Goal of the Month award

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has won his team's Goal of the Month award for September. The 29-year-old won the award for his majestic winner in the 1-0 Premier League win at Burnley.

The credit for the goal also goes to United's veteran defender Jonny Evans, whose long cross upfield over the Burnley defence found Fernandes. The Portuguese still had work to do but made no mistake with a low drive beyond Burnley custodian James Trafford.

Fernandes has started all seven league games this season for Ten Hag's side, contributing two goals and an assist. His other goal came in the 3-2 home win over Nottingham Forest, while the assist also came in the second game.

In two games in the UEFA Champions League this term, the Portugal international has contributed an assist, which came in the 4-3 defeat at Bayern Munich on matchday one.