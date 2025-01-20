“It just looks like he needs help” - Ian Wright sends message to Arsenal chiefs after draw against Aston Villa

Former player Ian Wright has sent a message to Arsenal’s hierarchy following the club’s 2-2 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday (January 18). The Gunners legend believes his former side need to sign more players while insisting that injuries have depleted the squad.

Arsenal have blown hot and cold in terms of results in their last few Premier League matches, which can be largely attributed to their growing list of injuries. Their key defender William Saliba became the latest injury concern (hamstring) ahead of their match with Aston Villa.

Before Saliba’s injury, their star man Bukayo Saka was ruled out for months after he tore his hamstring in the game against Crystal Palace on December 21.

Trending

In the aftermath of Arsenal’s draw with Villa, Ian Wright opined that the club needed to make more additions to the squad and emphasized the need for another forward. Wright said during his punditry duties on Premier League Productions (via Arsenal Insider):

"The underlying factor is the manager needs help," Wright said. "You look at the benches; you look at who they're able to bring on. It just looks like he needs help now. They need help. We have to buy some players. We have to. Even when Saka was fit, we needed another forward. We need to get bodies into that team to help them. They look knackered after a while there as well. They need help."

He added:

"We are very close to it being in danger of fizzling out. In the next couple of games if it doesn't happen, if they don't bring someone in to give them a boost. They looked a bit tired."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provides worrying update about William Saliba’s injury

Mikel Arteta has revealed that he is 'very woried' about the hamstring injury suffered by center-back William Saliba. Saliba sat out Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa with what the Spaniard gaffer initially described as a minor issue.

After the match, Arteta issued a worrying statement saying he is concerned about how long the player could be on the sidelines. He said via Mirror:

"Tomorrow we will have more information. Tomorrow we will have another test on him and it will be more clear."

When asked whether he was worried, Arteta replied:

"Yeah, for sure. Especially with the numbers that we have in the squad and looking at our bench. Very worried."

Saliba has been a linchpin in the Gunners' defense. Last season, he helped the Gunners to achieve the feat of being the team that conceded the least goals throughout the Premier League campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback