"It just takes a spark to get them fired up again" – Atalanta boss Gasperini comments on 'characteristic' Manchester United comeback

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini has praised Manchester United for their comeback win in the UEFA Champions League, but claimed his side could not have done anything more.

The manager took charge of the Serie A side for the 250th time and had no regrets about dropping points.

Manchester United stunned Atalanta last night in the Champions League at Old Trafford. The Red Devils were down 2-0 at half-time but came back to win 3-2 at the end.

Gasperini was speaking to the media after the win when he was asked his thoughts on the game. The Atalanta manager claimed his side could not have done anything more and that it was United's clinical finishes that changed the game.

He said:

"I don't know if we couldn't have done more. Of course, we believed, but in an environment like this it just takes a spark to get them fired up again. We had the sensation we were holding out, we went very close to going 3-1 up and their goalkeeper made a wonderful double save, then the 2-2 happened. Inevitably, we might've held out longer with a few more players available, but we conceded three goals on fairly messy situations.

"We hoped to be in there at the end, because Manchester United throw a lot of forwards on and are dangerous, but they also leave spaces at the back. Manchester United comebacks and late wins are typical at Old Trafford, I've lost count of how many times they've done it here, so it's a characteristic of theirs.

"We played with character, there were moments when we couldn't get out, but we did try to attack every time we had the chance. We weren't clinical enough."

Manchester United chasing Round of 16 qualification

Manchester United were up and down the table last night as the Red Devils fought back to win against Atalanta.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were bottom of the group table at half-time but finished the match week on top as the only side with two wins in the group.

Atalanta and Villarreal sit in second and third place in the table with four points each, while Young Boys are at the bottom with three points.

