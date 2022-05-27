“It would be key” – Kevin Campbell identifies factor that makes ‘big difference’ while choosing between Tielemans and Neves for Arsenal

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has identified a factor that makes a big difference between Youri Tielemans and Ruben Neves. He shared his thoughts following the Gunners' reported interest in the duo.

The Athletic reports that both midfielders are targets for manager Mikel Arteta this summer.

Campbell believes the Gunners will look to sign Tielemans, 25, ahead of Neves, 25, due to the Leicester City midfielder's goal threat. The Belgian has scored seven goals this season to Neves' four and it is this statistic that Campbell claims may pay dividends in the club's pursuit of the midfielders.

He believes Arsenal need both, telling Football Insider:

“We need both. We need extra competition in midfield and we need goals from midfield. Tielemans can score goals. He creates and scores goals. He can hit them from 25 yards or get in the box and be dangerous.

Campbell then alluded to Tielemans' goal threat, saying:

“I think Arsenal have a lot of needs and requirements. I would both of them but if I had to choose one, I think Tielemans is the one (they) will prioritise. Goals from midfield would be massive for us. It would be key. He would score double figures every season if he was at Arsenal. An extra 10 goals makes a big difference.”

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Youri Tielemans is keen to join a club in the Champions League if he leaves Leicester this summer. Arsenal have been heavily linked with the Belgian.



(Source: Daily Mail) Youri Tielemans is keen to join a club in the Champions League if he leaves Leicester this summer. Arsenal have been heavily linked with the Belgian.(Source: Daily Mail) 🚨 Youri Tielemans is keen to join a club in the Champions League if he leaves Leicester this summer. Arsenal have been heavily linked with the Belgian. (Source: Daily Mail) https://t.co/niwVsTi56p

Youri Tielemans will be a cheaper option for Arsenal ahead of Ruben Neves

Youri Tielemans (left) may be cost effective than Ruben Neves (right)

Youri Tielemans may be available for just £25 million this summer given that his contract with Leicester has just one year left to run (per FoxesOfLeicester).

This could be pivotal in Arsenal's pursuit of both the Belgian and Ruben Neves.

Novas Transferências @N3wsTrans Rúben Neves says he can leave Wolves in this summer market.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Barcelona are aimed at signing the 24-year-old Portuguese midfielder.

...

Source: Record Rúben Neves says he can leave Wolves in this summer market.Manchester United, Arsenal and Barcelona are aimed at signing the 24-year-old Portuguese midfielder....Source: Record

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage has stated his desire to keep hold of Neves. The Portuguese midfielder currently has two years left on his deal. But he knows the difficulty once a big team comes in for a prized possession, telling reporters (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I want the best for his career, if he stays with us we'll be happy. This is football, you never know. He's a big loss for us at the moment"

Off the back of this Wolves have reportedly slapped a huge £100 million fee on the 25-year-old (per Mail).

That may put the Gunners off given their budget, the fact Manchester United also hold an interest and their desired targets in other areas of the team.

afcstuff @afcstuff Gabriel Jesus & Tammy Abraham are Arteta’s main targets up front while Youri Tielemans & Ruben Neves head the list of midfielders. Stan Kroenke has accepted if they get their spending right this summer, the squad will be in great shape for the next five or six years. [Sun] #afc Gabriel Jesus & Tammy Abraham are Arteta’s main targets up front while Youri Tielemans & Ruben Neves head the list of midfielders. Stan Kroenke has accepted if they get their spending right this summer, the squad will be in great shape for the next five or six years. [Sun] #afc

The Gunners are looking to make attacking acquisitions with Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus high on their list.

According to The Athletic, the north London side are exploring the possibility of bringing the Brazilian striker to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

