"It was kinda close" - Theo Walcott reveals he was close to leaving Arsenal for Premier League rivals

Recently retired English striker Theo Walcott has said he was on the cusp of leaving Arsenal to join Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Walcott, 34, announced his retirement after the 2022-23 season, having enjoyed the most productive spell of his career at the Emirates. Since debuting in the 2006-07 season as a 17-year-old, the winger made nearly 400 appearances across competitions, bagging 108 goals and 80 assists in 12 seasons.

He subsequently joined Everton in January 2018 and Southampton nearly three years later but never replicated his Emirates exploits at either club. Walcott netted only 19 times in 145 combined appearances across competitions for both clubs before calling it a day.

On the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel (as per TBR), Walcott said that he was close to joining Liverpool in 2014:

“Yeah, Liverpool. I am a Liverpool fan, or I was, I’m definitely an Arsenal fan. It was back in 2014 around that sort of time. It was kinda close. It was very interesting, but I felt it wasn’t quite right for me at the time, it was fairly close. No one would’ve known about that yeah.”

It's interesting to imagine how Walcott would have fitted in the Reds' side back then, who had just lost Luis Suarez but had Raheem Sterling and Daniel Sturridge. The Englishman eventually stayed put at the Gunners for three more years.

How have Arsenal fared this season?

Arsenal have had a good start to the season.

Arsenal have had a good start to their 2023-24 campaign. They won their first silverware of the season by beating reigning treble winners Manchester City on penalties in the FA Community Shield.

The Gunners commenced their league campaign by beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 at home before Mikel Arteta's 10-man side won 1-0 at Crystal Palace in their next outing.

Their perfect start to the season came to an end in a 2-2 home draw with Fulham, but the Gunners returned to winning ways with a 3-1 home win over Manchester United.

They're fifth in the standings with 10 points but trail leaders City by two points. Arteta's side next take on Everton away on Sunday (September 17) before welcoming Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven to the Emirates three days later in their UEFA Champions League opener.