"It has left us devastated" - Barcelona president Joan Laporta pays tribute after tragic death of club doctor

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has issued a heartfelt statement condoling the death of the club's first-team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia. The Spaniard said the physician was a 'very beloved person' and a 'great professional.'

Minarro joined Barcelona as a member of the futsal team's medical staff in 2017. After seven years at the club, he replaced Dr. Xavier Valle as the football team doctor at the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

The news of Minarro's death broke a few hours before Barca's LaLiga fixture against Osasuna on Saturday (March 8). 20 minutes before kickoff, the match was called off and postponed to a later date upon the Catalan giants' request.

In a statement on Barcelona's website, Laporta confirmed that Minarro died at the team hotel. He also delivered a touching tribute to the medical professional, saying (via Metro):

"A man very much loved by everyone passed away this afternoon during the team's gathering at the hotel. As you can imagine, the players, the coaching staff, the coach, everyone was very sad. There was an overwhelming sense of sadness because he was a very beloved person. We all loved him."

"He was a man who traveled to every match to take care of all the players, the coaching staff, anyone. He never said no to anyone. A great professional, a great doctor. It is very sad what happened. This is very painful news. It has left us devastated, in a state of shock, because it was so sudden," Laporta added.

"I am at a loss for words", "Thank you very much" - Barcelona players react to club doctor's tragic death

Members of Catalan giants Barcelona paid their tributes to club doctor Carles Minarro Garcia, who died prior to their game against Osasuna on Saturday (March 8).

On Instagram, goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen wrote (via Metro):

"I am at a loss for words. I send all my strength and support to your family and friends. Rest in peace. We will miss you very much and we will always carry you in our hearts, Carles."

Dani Olmo, who joined the club last season, wrote on X:

"It's hard to believe and accept everything that has happened. Carles, thank you very much for everything you have helped me with, not only this year, but throughout my entire career. You will be greatly missed, and you will always be remembered in our hearts, and in the hearts of my family. RIP Doc."

Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo wrote on X:

"Unbelievable. Rest in peace Doc. Much strength to the family and friends. May God strengthen their hearts in this difficult time."

Star midfielder Pedri wrote on Instagram:

"I still can't believe it. A big hug to Carles' family and friends."

Up next, Barcelona will be seen in action in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 clash against Benfica at home on Tuesday (March 11).

With 57 points in 26 games, Barcelona currently sit atop the LaLiga standings, a point ahead of Atletico Madrid and three ahead of archrivals Real Madrid.

