“It is the same with Lewy” - Barcelona captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen explains how Robert Lewandowski is similar to Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez 

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has compared Robert Lewandowski to Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. He believes that the striker helps out the defense like the Catalan side's legends did. He said that they know where to make runs and when not to, every time he has the ball.

Ad

Ter Stegen said to BILD that he likes working with players who can understand each other's movements on the pitch without any communication. He added that Lewandowski, Messi, and Suarez fall in that category for him and said via Barca Universal:

“Whenever I was looking for someone in defence, Leo Messi was the one who found the best solution. With Luis Suarez, it was also easy at the beginning because we understood each other perfectly. And now it is the same with Lewy (Robert Lewandowski). At first, we had to get used to each other, since Manuel Neuer plays a bit differently than I do, but that worked quickly. You either have rhythm or you do not – and Lewy definitely has it.”

Ad

Trending

Marc-Andre ter Stegen played 250 matches with Lionel Messi at Barcelona and 201 times with Luis Suarez. In contrast, he has played just 84 matches with Robert Lewandowski at the club.

Barcelona star admits up-and-down relationship with Lionel Messi

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has admitted that he has had a good and bad relationship with Lionel Messi at Barcelona. He praised the Argentine as a special character in the dressing room and said via ESPN:

Ad

"The good or the bad moments? We had them both [laughs]. Leo is a special character, who is at this [high] level because he's motivated by a lot of things that we don't see. There were moments when things didn't work between us because he was annoyed with me and I was annoyed with him.

Ad

"I think Leo's probably the only player that, if he wants to shoot right at your face, he can shoot right at your face. Other players would probably shoot somewhere else, but he's got the ability to hit [the target] accurately. Leo is simply a super impressive character on the pitch and he plays with an ease that you won't see again, I'm 100% sure of that."

Lionel Messi left Barcelona in 2021 after his contract could not be renewed at the club. He went on to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and is now playing for Inter Miami after two seasons at the Ligue 1 club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More