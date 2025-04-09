“It is the same with Lewy” - Barcelona captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen explains how Robert Lewandowski is similar to Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez 

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has compared Robert Lewandowski to Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. He believes that the striker helps out the defense like the Catalan side's legends did. He said that they know where to make runs and when not to, every time he has the ball.
Ter Stegen said to BILD that he likes working with players who can understand each other's movements on the pitch without any communication. He added that Lewandowski, Messi, and Suarez fall in that category for him and said via Barca Universal:
“Whenever I was looking for someone in defence, Leo Messi was the one who found the best solution. With Luis Suarez, it was also easy at the beginning because we understood each other perfectly. And now it is the same with Lewy (Robert Lewandowski). At first, we had to get used to each other, since Manuel Neuer plays a bit differently than I do, but that worked quickly. You either have rhythm or you do not – and Lewy definitely has it.”
Marc-Andre ter Stegen played 250 matches with Lionel Messi at Barcelona and 201 times with Luis Suarez. In contrast, he has played just 84 matches with Robert Lewandowski at the club.
Barcelona star admits up-and-down relationship with Lionel Messi
Marc-Andre ter Stegen has admitted that he has had a good and bad relationship with Lionel Messi at Barcelona. He praised the Argentine as a special character in the dressing room and said via ESPN:
"The good or the bad moments? We had them both [laughs]. Leo is a special character, who is at this [high] level because he's motivated by a lot of things that we don't see. There were moments when things didn't work between us because he was annoyed with me and I was annoyed with him.
"I think Leo's probably the only player that, if he wants to shoot right at your face, he can shoot right at your face. Other players would probably shoot somewhere else, but he's got the ability to hit [the target] accurately. Leo is simply a super impressive character on the pitch and he plays with an ease that you won't see again, I'm 100% sure of that."
Lionel Messi left Barcelona in 2021 after his contract could not be renewed at the club. He went on to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and is now playing for Inter Miami after two seasons at the Ligue 1 club.