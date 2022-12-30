"It was a lie and it was totally fabricated" - Pundit blasts Manchester United manager Ten Hag for Harry Maguire claim 

Former Red Devils full-back Paul Parker has blasted manager Erik ten Hag for allegedly lying about Harry Maguire's fitness levels ahead of Manchester United's clash against Nottingham Forest on 27 December.

Speaking a day before the game, Ten Hag claimed that Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane may not be available for selection while Maguire was struggling with illness. He said (h/t Metro):

"We had some problems with illness like Harry Maguire but he was back on the training pitch [on Monday] so I’m happy with that. Rapha Varane and Licha Martinez, they are not there [back at United] but we hope on their comeback [soon]."

Ten Hag started Varane in central defense alongside Luke Shaw. Maguire was named on the bench and came on for the final 13 minutes of the game, which finished 3-0.

After the full-time whistle at Old Trafford, Parker slammed Ten Hag for lying about Maguire's illness. He told BonusBetCodes (via the aforementioned source):

"To be honest, I don’t believe the story about Harry Maguire being ill. It was a lie and it is totally fabricated. It doesn’t make any sense at all.

‘On a cold rainy night in Manchester, there is no way you would ever let an ill man sit on the bench if he wasn’t ready. He was ready but Erik ten Hag preferred to play with Luke Shaw."

Manchester United beat Burnley 2-0 in the EFL Cup earlier this month where the Dutch manager played Victor Lindelof and Casemiro in central defense. Maguire was not named in the matchday squad, citing illness as a reason.

The England international, who featured in all five of his country's 2022 FIFA World Cup games in Qatar, has played just 524 minutes of club football across competitions this term.

Manchester United eyeing a move for Real Sociedad star

Manchester United are monitoring Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi ahead of the winter transfer window, a report by Mundo Deportivo has claimed.

Manager Ten Hag supposedly likes the player, who has a €60 million release clause in his contract. Chelsea are another Premier League team keeping a close eye on the midfielder's progress in La Liga.

It has been claimed that the Blues have registered their interest in the player, while Barcelona are also interested in signing him as Sergio Busquets' replacement. The Spaniard has already made 17 appearances across competitions for his team this campaign, scoring once and assisting two goals.

