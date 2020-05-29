"It won't lift my morale!" Manchester United legend discusses Liverpool's EPL title charge

Gary Neville is not very pleased about Liverpool's triumphant campaign

In an interview with Sky Sports, EPL legends Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville discussed the return of the EPL and gave their opinions on the arrangements in place to ensure a positive and acceptable finish to the season.

Gary Neville was particularly candid about his feelings towards Liverpool winning the EPL title. The Merseyside club is on top of the table with 82 points and only need to take a few more baby steps to win the coveted league title.

"It won't lift my morale that day, that's for sure!" 😂@GNev2 discusses the effect of the return of football and the potential of #LFC lifting the Premier League trophy. 🏆 #SkyFootballShow pic.twitter.com/4XsZK6AnrZ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 29, 2020

The former Manchester United right-back was in the middle of a trademark banter session with his foe-turned-friend Jamie Carragher when he admitted that Liverpool's upcoming EPL title victory will not make him particularly happy.

"It won't lift my morale that day, that's for sure!"

EPL legends discuss Premier League return and relegation battles

Neville and Carragher are looking forward to the return of the league

While Neville wasn't too pleased about Liverpool's EPL title victory, he did express his admiration for the manner in which the EPL's authorities have made their decisions.

The EPL returns to television screens on the 17th of June and the decision to restart the league has left football aficionados buzzing with excitement.

"Twenty five games are going to be shown to everybody in the country. I think it was a huge thing to do, and the right thing to do. I think it is really important to demonstrate an inclusive approach, and yesterday that was the masterstroke of the announcement. Ultimately, it will have a big impact."

Advertisement

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was also pleased with the decision to resume the EPL. Carragher also discussed the worst-case scenario where the league would have to be concluded prematurely and said that a points-per-game system may still become a reality.

"We've looked at the table for so long now and there's been talk of points per game. I still think that will still be used in the worst case scenario where the league doesn't finish."

92 Premier League games in 39 days. But if it has to be curtailed, an unweighted points-per-game system set to be used.https://t.co/QPEbQcl5x4 — Alex Richards (@AA_Richards) May 28, 2020

While Liverpool is comfortably on top of the points table, the relegation zone is set to see several heated battles in the coming weeks. Bournemouth, Watford, and West Ham are currently vying to stay away from the drop and are level on 27 points, while Brighton are just a point ahead.

Carragher understated that while Liverpool may still be presented the EPL title if the season is cancelled, the relegation battles can only be decided by resuming the league.

"There are a few teams on 27 points and there is a team on 29. That can all change over the course of a few games."

Several clubs are in a race to finish in the top four

Carragher also discussed the potential top four clubs at the end of the EPL season. While Liverpool, Manchester City, and Leicester City are likely to finish in the top three, the fourth place is still up for grabs.

"For us, coming back, I think we know Liverpool is going to win the league. I didn't realise how close Arsenal and Spurs are to a Champions League spot, if Man City is taken out of the competition next season. There is a lot to play for, really, and I think that is going to be the exciting thing for us."

Arsenal takes on Manchester City on the first day of the restarted EPL season. With fixtures scheduled for almost every day of the week and much to play for, the world of football is in for a very exciting finish to a particularly odd season.