"It was like I was in a video game" - Inter Miami star on sharing dressing room with Lionel Messi and being 'frustrated' by him in training

Inter Miami youngster Tyler Hall recently said that he felt like he was in a video game when Lionel Messi joined the MLS club. He added the Argentine has been great in dealing with the youngsters and is always smiling in the dressing room.

Speaking to FIFA's official website, Hall stated that he's still sometimes surprised by the fact that he plays in the same team as the Argentine legend. He said:

"The first day Lionel Messi came, it didn't feel real. It was like I was in a video game or something! It hits me once in a while that he's right next to me. He's a very approachable guy. He is always smiling and always comes over to shake my hand. He is a great guy and is so good with all the young players."

Hall is yet to get on the pitch with Messi, as the youngster has not been handed his debut. The highly rated star is now with the United States U17 side ahead of the World Cup next month.

Lionel Messi frustrates Inter Miami players in training, says Hall

Tyler Hall also talked about how Lionel Messi leaves him frustrated in training as he just walks around and then vanishes quickly. Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, Messi's former Barcelona teammates, have also joined the MLS club and Hall admitted that there's a huge gulf in their quality.

The 17-year-old added that he is trying to improve to be able to defend the Argentine, saying:

"I've played 11v11 against them. It's crazy. They just think faster, they play faster. It's amazing to have them on the field next to you at this young age. Messi actually played on my side [of the pitch] and was up against me. If you watch Messi's games, you see him walking around, scanning the field, then all of a sudden he checks his shoulder and then he's just gone! He moves so quick and it was hard for me to keep up. I was frustrated, even knowing he's one of the best players in the world, because I want to be able to guard him. I want to better myself and be able to defend him really well in the future."

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami as a free agent in July after his PSG contract expired. He helped them win the Leagues Cup and took them to the US Open Cup final, but could not get them into the MLS playoffs this season.

The Argentine has been linked with a loan move to Barcelona and Al Hilal during the MLS season break. However, the Inter Miami forward has revealed he plans to spend the time off in Argentina with his family.