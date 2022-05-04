"It is likely" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti hints at retirement after current spell with Los Blancos

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has hinted at a possible retirement after his contract with the Spanish giants expires in 2024. The Italian returned to the Santiago Bernabeu last summer from Everton and led Los Blancos to a 35th La Liga title last weekend.

In the process, he became the first manager in history to win the league title in all of Europe's top five leagues. He's now just one game away from guiding Real Madrid into another Champions League final, having also clinched La Decima back in 2014.

His second spell at the club has got off to a fine start but this might be his last managerial gig as the 62-year-old plans on hanging up his boots after this.

Ahead of their clash with Manchester City, he told Amazon Prime Video (via ESPN):

"After this period at Real Madrid, it is likely that I will retire. But if Real Madrid want me to be here for another 10 years, I'll be here for another 10 years."

Ancelotti enjoys popular support in the Spanish capital but hopes to spend more time with family. He further added:

"I would like to be with my grandchildren, to be on holiday with my wife. There are so many things to do that I've had to put aside. There's a lot of places I've never been to. I've never been to Australia. I've never been to Rio de Janeiro. I want to go visit my sister more often.

"Unfortunately you can't do everything, so the day I retire, I'll have all these things to do."

In an illustrious managerial career spanning over 26 years, the Italian has managed top guns like Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and PSG alongside Real Madrid.

He's lifted a total of 22 trophies, including five top-flight titles and three Champions League medals while boasting a career win percentage of almost 60.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti open to taking over Canada

Since his home country Italy failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, Ancelotti has vowed support for Canada, who will play in the competition for the first time since 1986.

He's open to managing the Reds as he shares a small connection with the country. Ancelotti's wife, Mariann Barrena McClay, was born in Canada and the couple own a home in Vancouver.

Speaking about the possibility of taking over international management with the side, the Real Madrid coach said:

"Certainly not for this World Cup. World Cup 2026, why not? I'd love to, sure. Canada has done very well."

