“It is very likely he will not play” – Rangnick offers update on Manchester United duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba ahead of Arsenal clash

Cristiano Ronaldo is available for Manchester United against Arsenal this weekend, but Paul Pogba may have played his last game for the club, according to interim manager Ralf Ragnick.

The legendary forward missed the Red Devils' 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday night as he was given compassionate leave following the tragic death of his newborn son.

While Cristiano Ronaldo returned to training on Wednesday, Pogba was forced off with a calf injury ten minutes into United's Anfield mauling. The injury is set to keep the midfielder out for four weeks.

Pogba, who is still Manchester United's all-time record signing, is out of contract this summer and looks increasingly likely to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer.

As per The MEN, Ragnick told the press before the Arsenal clash:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is available again, he's been training with us. All of the others are still injured plus Paul Pogba. Paul, as it seems, with the scan we did the day before yesterday, it is very likely he will not play until the end of the season again.

"The doctor told me it will take four weeks minimum for him to recover and obviously the last game is the end of May. I don't think it is very likely he will be able to play again (this season)."

The German boss also confirmed that Raphael Varane and Scott McTominay could potentially start in Saturday's early kick-off at the Emirates Stadium, while Luke Shaw and Edinson Cavani are set to miss the rest of the campaign through injury. Ragnick added:

"Scott McTominay will be back and fit to play, he has beein training with us and he will train today, he will be available for the game, the same is true with Raphael Varane."

Cristiano Ronaldo return timely for Manchester United ahead of Arsenal clash

Saturday's encounter in north London is a huge one, as both sides are still aiming to qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester United will be keen to bounce back following their surrender against their great rivals this week, as they currently lie sixth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, who have played a game less and have a far superior goal difference.

Ralf Ragnick's men look to have hit rock bottom in terms of confidence, having only won four of their last 14 matches.

Ronaldo's return will undoubtedly be a boost for Manchester United, as the club's top scorer this season netted a hat-trick in his most recent appearance against Norwich, which helped his side beat the bottom-placed club 3-2.

