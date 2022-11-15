 “It would be Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo” – Ex-Indian cricketer picks Argentina vs Portugal as dream final ahead of traveling to Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha has admitted that he wishes to see Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal face off against Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

All eyes will be on the two most celebrated players of this generation, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, when they take to the field in Qatar. Ronaldo’s Portugal have been placed in Group H alongside Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea. Messi’s Argentina, on the other hand, will take on Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland in Group C.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐫 𝐍𝐚𝐬𝐫𝐢: When Pep 1st came to Man City, he made some changes to the squad & some players weren't happy. He asked us, "Is Messi here?" We told him, "No." He said, "Well then no one has the right to talk because Messi is the only player I would never put on the bench” 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐫 𝐍𝐚𝐬𝐫𝐢: When Pep 1st came to Man City, he made some changes to the squad & some players weren't happy. He asked us, "Is Messi here?" We told him, "No." He said, "Well then no one has the right to talk because Messi is the only player I would never put on the bench” https://t.co/xq4cmzCUQ4

Speaking to Sport18, Ojha revealed that he was traveling to Qatar to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ojha admitted that he did not watch football all that much, but could not let go of the opportunity to watch Ronaldo in action. Revealing his reasons for travel, Ojha said (via NDTV Sports):

“Yes, I am going to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022. I am going to watch Portugal vs Uruguay, the only reason behind this is Cristiano Ronaldo. It's not like I am a big fan, but I just want to see him play live.”

Ojha was then asked about his dream World Cup final. He replied, saying:

“See, I am not too much into football but if I have to pick, it would be Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo that is Argentina vs Portugal.”

Lionel Messi has the edge over Cristiano Ronaldo heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ronaldo and Messi are the two best players of this generation. For over 15 years, they have gone toe-to-toe with one another, one-upping each other in search of unquestionable supremacy. The battle has often proven to be moot, but in terms of recent form, there is only one winner.

Lionel Messi currently has a considerable advantage over his arch-rival Ronaldo. Messi has been in stellar form for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this season, scoring 12 times and claiming 14 assists in 19 games across competitions. Ronaldo, on the other hand, has only struck thrice and provided two assists in 16 games for Manchester United.

SPORTbible @sportbible The moment Cristiano Ronaldo met up with Bruno Fernandes for World Cup duty for Portugal The moment Cristiano Ronaldo met up with Bruno Fernandes for World Cup duty for Portugal 👀 https://t.co/xUGoxEwxNj

Additionally, Ronaldo finds himself in the middle of a raging battle with Manchester United after his recent, explosive interview. Considering his poor performances on the pitch and the instability off it, it could be difficult for the Portuguese to hit the ground running.

Messi, meanwhile, is not only in great form but also has a great relationship with his club and international teammates. It would not be surprising to see him get off to a blistering start at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes