"It literally looked like that" - Owen Hargreaves makes bold claims about Manchester United star

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has backed Rasmus Hojlund to be a hit at Old Trafford despite inevitable comparisons with Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland.

The Red Devils confirmed the signing of Hojlund, 20, from Atalanta on Saturday (August 5). They have paid the Serie A club £64 million plus £8 million for the center-forward. The player, meanwhile, has put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the English giants.

Hojlund joins Manchester United following an impressive one-year spell at Atalanta, who he joined from Sturm Graz for £17.3 million last summer. He bagged 10 goals and four assists from 34 appearances across competitions for the Bergamo-based club.

While eyebrows have been raised at Hojlund's price tag, Hargreaves reckons the striker has what it takes to succeed at Old Trafford. The former midfielder pointed out that the Denmark international is physical while also being very fast. He told TNT Sports:

"He's a hell of a player, only young but his profile is big. Strong, he’s quick, lightning quick. There’s a clip on YouTube, he was playing against Lazio, I think it was their own corner, on a counterattack and he sprinted by the whole team."

"You know when you’re a kid, when you’re the fastest of the under-12s. It literally looked like that, but he’s a good finisher so I’m excited for him because he’s got the perfect physical profile."

Hargreaves added:

"So’s Marcus Rashford, Jaden [Sancho], Antony and Bruno Fernandes, [Christian] Eriksen and Casemiro. Goalscoring is Manchester United’s biggest issue and I think he can address that."

United will be without Hojlund for the first few weeks of the season as the Dane picked up an injury during pre-season with Atalanta.

Ex-Manchester United man Owen Hargreaves addresses Rasmus Hojlund's comparisons with Erling Haaland

Rasmus Hojlund's age, profile and Scandinavian roots have already seen him being compared to Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland. Owen Hargreaves reckons it will be hard for the Manchester United new signing to avoid those comparisons.

Hargreaves explained that it will be hard for anyone to replicate Haaland, who netted 36 times in the Premier League last term. The former Red Devils man added that Hojlund should target scoring 25 times across competitions this season. He said:

"He’s always going to have to fight that stereotype because of his physical profile, the Scandinavian thing and he’s a hell of a goalscorer. I think they’re going to be put together, but what Erling Haaland’s doing is going to be hard to replicate for anyone. Twenty-five goals and he will have had a fantastic debut season."

United manager Erik ten Hag will be hopeful of having Hojlund back in action as soon as possible.