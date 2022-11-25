"It is a little bit of a worry" - Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool are in a state of bother with recent departure news

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher believes sporting director Julian Ward's departure from the club is a cause for concern for the Reds. The Englishman insists that a vacancy in a position so involved in the recruitment of players is not ideal for the Merseyside outfit.

Liverpool confirmed that Ward will leave Anfield at the end of the season after just a year in the position. As per Liverpool Echo, Ward handed in his resignation as he wants to take a break and has no intention of immediately joining another club.

Neil Jones @neiljonesgoal



He only replaced Michael Edwards in the role in the summer, and was chiefly responsible for the signings of Luis Diaz & Darwin Nunez + Mohamed Salah's contract renewal.



#LFC Big news at Liverpool. Sporting director Julian Ward is stepping down at the end of the season.He only replaced Michael Edwards in the role in the summer, and was chiefly responsible for the signings of Luis Diaz & Darwin Nunez + Mohamed Salah's contract renewal. Big news at Liverpool. Sporting director Julian Ward is stepping down at the end of the season. He only replaced Michael Edwards in the role in the summer, and was chiefly responsible for the signings of Luis Diaz & Darwin Nunez + Mohamed Salah's contract renewal.#LFC

Ward's transfer strategy saw the likes of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez complete permanent moves to Anfield. The former joined from Porto for £50m while the latter was signed from Benfica for £85m.

Carragher voiced his worries over the Reds director's departure and told Sky Sports (via The Mirror):

"It's not ideal because I think when you're talking about recruiting players, a person in that role [sporting director] is heavily involved. Not just for right now - the January transfer window - you're talking about the summer as well. So it does feel like a little bit of a shock, and I think it is a little bit of a worry for Liverpool right now."

He added:

"Michael Edwards has moved on, Julian Ward came in to replace him - and now he's gone as well. I don't think it'll be easy to get someone in straight away if it is unexpected for Liverpool and has come as a shock. I'm sure they're not prepared for something like that right now."

Carragher concluded:

"But someone will fill that role and hopefully, they have as much success in that role as Julian Ward and Michael Edwards has had in the past."

The Reds are understood to be surprised and disappointed by Ward's departure.

Liverpool confirm latest resignation amid turmoil at Anfield

Ward is not the only person in an important post set to leave Anfield this season. Ian Graham, the Reds' director of research, has also resigned from his role at the club.

It was reported on the same day that the Merseyside outfit confirmed Ward's departure. Dr. Graham resigned earlier this year in June and will complete his period in May (via The Atheltic).

Josh Williams @DistanceCovered I’d be more concerned about Graham leaving Liverpool than Edwards, Ward or FSG. That’s a terrible sign and one that suggests the whole data-driven culture inside the club is fading. I’d be more concerned about Graham leaving Liverpool than Edwards, Ward or FSG. That’s a terrible sign and one that suggests the whole data-driven culture inside the club is fading.

The news comes after Liverpool was put up for sale earlier this month. Chairman Tom Werner confirmed that Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the Reds' owners, were exploring the possibility of a sale.

As per Marca, the Merseyside outfit's hierarchy are reportedly in talks with potential buyers as well.

Poll : 0 votes