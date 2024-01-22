“It could all be over for Liverpool in the title race in one week” - Paul Merson sends huge warning to Jurgen Klopp and company

Paul Merson has warned Liverpool that Chelsea and Arsenal could end their title hopes within the space of a week.

The Reds sit pretty at the top of the table with 48 points from 21 matches after a commanding 4-0 league win over Bournemouth on Sunday (21 January). They lead second-placed Manchester City by five points, although Pep Guardiola's men have a game in hand.

Merson believes Liverpool have a big week coming up for them, one which could majorly harm their title ambitions. The Reds' next league game is on 31 January, when they face Chelsea at Anfield. Four days later, they make the trip to the Emirates to face last year's runners-up, Arsenal.

Speaking about the two games, the Arsenal legend said, via Metro:

"The difference between City, Liverpool and Arsenal is City can go for 10 wins in a row and nobody will pay any attention to it. If Liverpool and Arsenal do it, it’s a big thing. And it could all be over for Liverpool in the title race in one week.

"They play Chelsea at home – you have no idea which Chelsea is going to turn up. They can play, so that’s a hard game. Then they go Arsenal away, and if it goes like the way the FA Cup game went then Arsenal will win that game. Before you know it, it’s all over for Liverpool."

The Reds drew their opening league game of the season against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The final score read 1-1, but the Blues could have very well won the game had they taken their chances. As for the reverse fixture against Arsenal, the Reds secured a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

A look at Liverpool's Premier League form this season

Liverpool will go into the game against Chelsea on the back of two important cup fixtures. They first play Fulham away on 24 January in the EFL Cup semi-final after winning the first leg 2-1 at Anfield.

Three days later, they take on Norwich City in the fourth round of the FA Cup at home. Liverpool's last game ended in a dominant 4-0 league win against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Apart from the controversial 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on 30 September, the Reds haven't lost a single domestic game this season. Their other two losses came in the UEFA Europa League, where they topped their group to make the last 16.

Liverpool will hope to continue their impeccable home form this season when they take on Chelsea. They have picked up 26 points from a possible 30 at Anfield so far, which is just five short of the Blues' total points tally this season.